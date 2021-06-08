Processed Cheese Foreman

Job Description:
The successful candidate will be responsible for the daily manufacturing Processed Cheese through the application of good manufacturing and food safety practices as well as effective people management on his/her shift and the achievement of yields, quality, and production targets. Documentation & production figures must be accurate and productivity on an optimal level.
Job Requirements:
- The successful candidate must have matric and at least 3 years’ experience in leading a production team in a production environment and preferably have dairy experience and/or relevant dairy qualification.
- This candidate must have the ability to perform on his/her duties with limited supervision, have good communication skills and be computer literate.
- Good knowledge of HACCP is a requirement.
- Attention to detail and continuous improvement must be a characteristic of the successful candidate.
- A code 8 license will be an advantage.
- The incumbent will be required to study a skills programme assigned to him/her by the Company.
- This position requires shift work and overtime.