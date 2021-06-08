Production Manager at Leading Pharmaceutical Company

Reporting to
Plant Manager
Job Purpose
To Manage Production Activities at the Packaging Area. To Manage Packaging shift leaders to achieve planned production targets (Quality, Safety, Speed, Cost and People). To ensure that products are produced and stored according to the appropriate documentation; To approve the instructions relating to production operations and to ensure their strict implementation; To ensure that the production records are evaluated and signed by an authorized person before they are sent to the Quality Control Department; To check the maintenance of their department, premises and equipment; To ensure that the appropriate validations are done; To ensure that the required initial and continuing training of their department personnel is carried out and adapted according to need; To ensure all GMP and Quality Management Systems are followed as per those relevant SOP’s which are applicable to their department. To ensure timeous and accurate completion of all documentation
Required Learning
- Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Production Management/Industrial/Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering or Pharmacy
- 5- 6 years’ management experience in the Manufacturing and Packaging Environment
- Formal training and/or experience in a recognized Quality Management System(s) and/or exposure in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment
- Proven Leadership skills
- Proven communication and employee relations skills required
- Excellent computer skills
- LEAN or Six-Sigma background would be advantageous
Key Job Outputs
Speed
- Ensure Daily Weekly Production Targets are met
- Improve and Maintain Machine Availability
- Improve Productivity through implementation and maintaining of LEAN manufacturing principles
- Ensures adequate resources are available to manufacture product (equipment, supplies, and labour)
- Conducts continuous review and follow-up on projects to ensure completion of assigned work.
Quality
- Assumes responsibility for proper failure prevention strategies of production equipment and facilities
- Takes necessary action to eliminate delays ensuring adherence to production and shipping schedules, including prevention of deviations
- Maintains compliance with company policies, cGMP’s, safety standards, and good housekeeping practices, ensuring no product recalls
- Investigate and take appropriate action related to product/process variations
- Ensure that packaging Standards are met
- Keep Scrap/Losses at a minimum
- Adhere to regulatory compliance
- Develops information and compiles reports concerning scheduling, production goals, equipment and maintenance problems and other studies or reports as requested
Safety
- Ensure that Safety standards are met
- Assumes legal responsibility in terms of the OHS Act for the area
- LTIFR of 0
Cost
- Take necessary actions to manage production costs and improve profitability
- Operate within and meet Budget requirements
- Maintains Budgeted or Better Recovery to Expense Ration
- Works in a team environment with other department management to coordinate a production schedule to achieve required deadlines, objectives and budgets
People and Communication
- Manage and coordinate activities and performance of assigned staff to ensure the achievement of department OEE objectives and performance goals.
- Develops department employees through orientation, training, establishment of objectives, communication of rules and policies, while building employee morale and motivation.
- Evaluate performance and production of staff; maintains records of performance.
- Improve Employee Attendance – Attendance target – 98%
- Provide leadership in the implementation of Mini Business Units (MBU) intervention
Performance Management
- Advises department management on matters relating to daily operations and makes recommendations for improvements when feasible
- Setting and evaluation of KPI’s for department & team members
- Audits own performance and recommends own objectives and standards of performance
- Ensures and Maintain high levels of performance
- Reviews, performs/ensures investigations are done effectively and in a timely manner.
- Provide positive and motivating example for employees
Core Competencies
- Analyzing
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Planning and Organizing
- Writing and Reporting
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Coping with Pressure and Setbacks
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Relating and Networking
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Working with People
Desired Skills:
- Production Management
- Quality Assurance
- Production Targets
- Communication Skills
- Relationship Building
- Analytical
- Team Management
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- 13th Cheque
- Incentive Bonus
- Vehicle Allowance
- Fuel Allowance