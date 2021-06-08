Production Manager at Leading Pharmaceutical Company

Reporting to

Plant Manager

Job Purpose

To Manage Production Activities at the Packaging Area. To Manage Packaging shift leaders to achieve planned production targets (Quality, Safety, Speed, Cost and People). To ensure that products are produced and stored according to the appropriate documentation; To approve the instructions relating to production operations and to ensure their strict implementation; To ensure that the production records are evaluated and signed by an authorized person before they are sent to the Quality Control Department; To check the maintenance of their department, premises and equipment; To ensure that the appropriate validations are done; To ensure that the required initial and continuing training of their department personnel is carried out and adapted according to need; To ensure all GMP and Quality Management Systems are followed as per those relevant SOP’s which are applicable to their department. To ensure timeous and accurate completion of all documentation

Required Learning

Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Production Management/Industrial/Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering or Pharmacy

5- 6 years’ management experience in the Manufacturing and Packaging Environment

Formal training and/or experience in a recognized Quality Management System(s) and/or exposure in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment

Proven Leadership skills

Proven communication and employee relations skills required

Excellent computer skills

LEAN or Six-Sigma background would be advantageous

Key Job Outputs

Speed

Ensure Daily Weekly Production Targets are met

Improve and Maintain Machine Availability

Improve Productivity through implementation and maintaining of LEAN manufacturing principles

Ensures adequate resources are available to manufacture product (equipment, supplies, and labour)

Conducts continuous review and follow-up on projects to ensure completion of assigned work.

Quality

Assumes responsibility for proper failure prevention strategies of production equipment and facilities

Takes necessary action to eliminate delays ensuring adherence to production and shipping schedules, including prevention of deviations

Maintains compliance with company policies, cGMP’s, safety standards, and good housekeeping practices, ensuring no product recalls

Investigate and take appropriate action related to product/process variations

Ensure that packaging Standards are met

Keep Scrap/Losses at a minimum

Adhere to regulatory compliance

Develops information and compiles reports concerning scheduling, production goals, equipment and maintenance problems and other studies or reports as requested

Safety

Safety Ensure that Safety standards are met

Assumes legal responsibility in terms of the OHS Act for the area

LTIFR of 0

Cost

Take necessary actions to manage production costs and improve profitability

Operate within and meet Budget requirements

Maintains Budgeted or Better Recovery to Expense Ration

Works in a team environment with other department management to coordinate a production schedule to achieve required deadlines, objectives and budgets

People and Communication

Manage and coordinate activities and performance of assigned staff to ensure the achievement of department OEE objectives and performance goals.

Develops department employees through orientation, training, establishment of objectives, communication of rules and policies, while building employee morale and motivation.

Evaluate performance and production of staff; maintains records of performance.

Improve Employee Attendance – Attendance target – 98%

Provide leadership in the implementation of Mini Business Units (MBU) intervention

Performance Management

Performance Management Advises department management on matters relating to daily operations and makes recommendations for improvements when feasible

Setting and evaluation of KPI’s for department & team members

Audits own performance and recommends own objectives and standards of performance

Ensures and Maintain high levels of performance

Reviews, performs/ensures investigations are done effectively and in a timely manner.

Provide positive and motivating example for employees

Core Competencies

Analyzing

Deciding and Initiating Action

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Planning and Organizing

Writing and Reporting

Applying Expertise and Technology

Coping with Pressure and Setbacks

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Adhering to Principles and Values

Relating and Networking

Presenting and Communicating Information

Working with People

Desired Skills:

Production Management

Quality Assurance

Production Targets

Communication Skills

Relationship Building

Analytical

Team Management

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

13th Cheque

Incentive Bonus

Vehicle Allowance

Fuel Allowance

