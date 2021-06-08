Project Manager (12 Months FTC) AGINCOURT

A Project Manager (12 Months Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s AGINCOURT division in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

Background

The MRC/Wits Rural Public Health and Health Transitions Research Unit (Agincourt) is an exceptional health and population research centre in rural northeast South Africa. It provides an extensive data resource from more than 25 years of longitudinal health and socio-demographic surveillance. Using this platform, the Unit is conducting a Randomized Controlled Pilot Trial to assess the feasibility, acceptability and preliminary effectiveness of a digitally delivered Behavioural Activation Therapy intervention to treat depression among rural adolescents.

Main purpose of the job

To contribute operationally and to assist with managing and coordinating all aspects of the Agincourt Traditional Healers Study

The MRC/Wits Agincourt Research Unit is an exceptional health and population research centre providing an extensive data resource resulting from years of longitudinal health and socio-demographic surveillance

It currently nests a number of observational and intervention studies- all undertaken with an interdisciplinary network of leading international scientists in the Agincourt sub-district in rural northeast South Africa

As part of the ongoing core and nested work, the Unit seeks to appoint a qualified Project Manager to participate in a number of vital roles, who will assist in realizing the vision of the Unit, by practically exploring the Occupational hazards of Traditional Healers and blood exposures as a risk for disease transmission in the AHDSS

The appointed individual will be based at the Agincourt offices and report directly to the Research Manager

Location

Agincourt – Bushbuckridge (Mpumalanga Province)

Key performance areas

To manage and coordinate the Traditional Healers Study. This will include staff training and supervision of field staff; planning of field logistics and monitoring of daily activities to meet targets and study objectives; working with a designated Data Scientist to ensure high data quality

Monitoring the progress of research activities and generating regular and ad-hoc reports as required

To report regularly on study progress to Agincourt field managers, study investigators

Maintain study site documentation in accordance with Good Clinical Practice

To assist with any outstanding ethics applications/amendments and respond appropriately to ethical and welfare issues concerning participants and staff

Required minimum education and training

Masters or Honours Degree in Public Health/Epidemiology/Social Sciences or related field

Valid South African Drivers license

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Experience working within the public health sector

Experience managing a clinical trial

Good data management skills

Able to work well in a team as well as independently

Able to work under pressure

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English

Ability to explain technical information clearly to different audiences (e.g. lay counselors, study participants). Familiarity with the concept of quality assurance, monitoring and fidelity in research

Excellent management and organizational skills

Meticulous attention to detail

Required minimum work experience

Minimum of 2 years project management experience

Working experience in a low- or middle-income country

* When applying – please include the following documentation:

A cover letter (maximum one page) outlining your interest and suitability for the position.

A detailed CV including three contactable referees.

Certified qualifications and transcript

Certified ID copy and drivers license

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 14 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Learn more/Apply for this position