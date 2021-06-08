Promotional Goods Sales Executive at Mason Complete Office Solutions

We are looking for a dynamic, exciting Sales Executive who knows the promo industry well.
Are you looking for a new challenge?
Do you want to be rewarded for the effort you put into your sales?
Do you want to focus on sales and leave the rest to be done for you?
There are some non-negotiables for us:
- you MUST love selling
- you must have at least 5 year’s experience in the promo industry
- you must be passionate about customer service
- you must have a driver’s license and own your own reliable car
- you must be a team player
We offer
- basic salary
- car allowance
- petrol allowance
- pension fund
- commission
all of these are negotiable.
Desired Skills:
- Selling
- corporate gifts
- promotional gifts
- corporate clothing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting
About The Employer:
We have been around for over 40 years and have developed a large, loyal customer base over this period.
We are passionate about awesome service to our customers.
We are a dynamic company, trying very hard not to be a boring corporate.
We are based in Thornton, but supply customers throughout South Africa.