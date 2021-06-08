Promotional Goods Sales Executive at Mason Complete Office Solutions

We are looking for a dynamic, exciting Sales Executive who knows the promo industry well.

Are you looking for a new challenge?

Do you want to be rewarded for the effort you put into your sales?

Do you want to focus on sales and leave the rest to be done for you?

There are some non-negotiables for us:

you MUST love selling

you must have at least 5 year’s experience in the promo industry

you must be passionate about customer service

you must have a driver’s license and own your own reliable car

you must be a team player

We offer

basic salary

car allowance

petrol allowance

pension fund

commission

all of these are negotiable.

Desired Skills:

Selling

corporate gifts

promotional gifts

corporate clothing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting

About The Employer:

We have been around for over 40 years and have developed a large, loyal customer base over this period.

We are passionate about awesome service to our customers.

We are a dynamic company, trying very hard not to be a boring corporate.

We are based in Thornton, but supply customers throughout South Africa.

Learn more/Apply for this position