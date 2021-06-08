Quality Control Inspector – Foundry at Ntice Search

A conglomerate pumps and vales company boasting over one hundred years of service in South Africa is seeking the technical skills of a Quality Control Inspector to join their company in Johannesburg. This market leader relies on the candidate having the experience set out below as a minimum [URL Removed] of the role:Inspections on received castings and raw material to order and drawing requirements. Completion of checklists. Record keeping of related certificates and documents. Conduct work activities in a professional manner that reflects positively on the image of the company, and conforms to current Health and Safety Legislation, upholding the company and Safety [URL Removed] Accountabilities
- Incoming inspection of castings / raw materials to orders, quality control plans and standards and norms.
- Proofread certificates to ensure they conform to order requirements GRA (Goods Receiving Note) /QCP
- Defect analysis/ identification and root cause analysis in consultation with the Quality Control manager / Supervisor / Team Lead and pattern administrator as well as analytical reporting on internal, external, and international supplier’s defect
- Ability to conduct inspections using visual, dimensional, and non -destructive testing inspection procedures and raising of NCR as and when required and finalising them timeously.
- Raising Concessions / Surveillance reports when required and finalise them timeously in consultation with the Quality Control manager / Supervisor / Team Lead and pattern administrator.
- Work overtime along with shifts when required in consultation with the Quality Control Manager / Supervisor or Team Lead
- Ability to deal with staff on all levels, including suppliers / foundries.
- Work to urgent priority lists laid down by production on all urgent casting and processes needed.
- Ability to use and operate all required equipment within inspection castings and accurate daily reporting of defects when defects arise to all relevant personnel.
- Supervise staff in department as a Team Lead and issue daily tasks under the guidance of his/her immediate Supervisor / Manager.
- Comply and enforce Policies and Procedures.
- Assist fellow quality control personnel with daily functions as and when required.
- Carry out all other reasonable tasks that may be delegated from time to time by quality Control Manager/Supervisor or Team Lead
EDUCATION & REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric / N4 / Qualified artisan / Moulder / Pattern Maker / Turner
- Minimum 10 years working experience in a manufacturing /foundry/ engineering environment.
- Computer Literate Word, SAP, Outlook advantageous
- Previous casting inspection and pump components -advantageous
- Non-destructive inspection in Dye penetration inspection /magnetic particle inspection
- Visual and Ultrasonic inspection minimum level 1
- Thickness gauging level 2 – advantageous
- Extensive knowledge of castings, foundry processes and procedures
- Thorough metals knowledge (basic metallurgy)
- Ability to use all types of measuring equipment.
- Thorough knowledge of heat treatment processes and ability to interpret certification, i.e chemicals, heat treatment graphs.
- Ability to do trials incoming and approvals.
Desired Skills:
- Quality Control
- Quality Inspector