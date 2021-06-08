Quality Control Inspector – Foundry at Ntice Search

A conglomerate pumps and vales company boasting over one hundred years of service in South Africa is seeking the technical skills of a Quality Control Inspector to join their company in Johannesburg. This market leader relies on the candidate having the experience set out below as a minimum [URL Removed] of the role:Inspections on received castings and raw material to order and drawing requirements. Completion of checklists. Record keeping of related certificates and documents. Conduct work activities in a professional manner that reflects positively on the image of the company, and conforms to current Health and Safety Legislation, upholding the company and Safety [URL Removed] Accountabilities

Incoming inspection of castings / raw materials to orders, quality control plans and standards and norms.

Proofread certificates to ensure they conform to order requirements GRA (Goods Receiving Note) /QCP

Defect analysis/ identification and root cause analysis in consultation with the Quality Control manager / Supervisor / Team Lead and pattern administrator as well as analytical reporting on internal, external, and international supplier’s defect

Ability to conduct inspections using visual, dimensional, and non -destructive testing inspection procedures and raising of NCR as and when required and finalising them timeously.

Raising Concessions / Surveillance reports when required and finalise them timeously in consultation with the Quality Control manager / Supervisor / Team Lead and pattern administrator.

Work overtime along with shifts when required in consultation with the Quality Control Manager / Supervisor or Team Lead

Ability to deal with staff on all levels, including suppliers / foundries.

Work to urgent priority lists laid down by production on all urgent casting and processes needed.

Ability to use and operate all required equipment within inspection castings and accurate daily reporting of defects when defects arise to all relevant personnel.

Supervise staff in department as a Team Lead and issue daily tasks under the guidance of his/her immediate Supervisor / Manager.

Comply and enforce Policies and Procedures.

Assist fellow quality control personnel with daily functions as and when required.

Carry out all other reasonable tasks that may be delegated from time to time by quality Control Manager/Supervisor or Team Lead

EDUCATION & REQUIREMENTS:

Matric / N4 / Qualified artisan / Moulder / Pattern Maker / Turner

Minimum 10 years working experience in a manufacturing /foundry/ engineering environment.

Computer Literate Word, SAP, Outlook advantageous

Previous casting inspection and pump components -advantageous

Non-destructive inspection in Dye penetration inspection /magnetic particle inspection

Visual and Ultrasonic inspection minimum level 1

Thickness gauging level 2 – advantageous

Extensive knowledge of castings, foundry processes and procedures

Thorough metals knowledge (basic metallurgy)

Ability to use all types of measuring equipment.

Thorough knowledge of heat treatment processes and ability to interpret certification, i.e chemicals, heat treatment graphs.

Ability to do trials incoming and approvals.

