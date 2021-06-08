Recruitment Consultant at Fourier Recruitment

Jun 8, 2021

Fourier Recruitment is based in Centurion and we are looking for a Recruitment Consultant to join our team. We need someone who can hit the ground running and make targets. Commission structure to be discussed in interview

  • Full recruitment cycle (sourcing, head hunting and recruitment permanent basis) – Non Negotiable
  • Manage daily operations at the office
  • Responsible for new business development, client visits
  • Management of weekly projects
    • 2-3 new specs (every week) – Must get interview times and ensure Specs are “Qualified and available”
    • Candidates that may be used for candidate Marketing
  • Utilize PNet, Career Junction, LinkedIn and social media platforms to attract candidates and to place adverts
  • Developing and maintaining good business relationships with existing clients
  • Closing deals and negotiating counter offers
  • Providing accurate weekly and monthly reports to the BU Manager
  • Present short-listed candidates to clients and scheduled interviews between candidates and clients
  • References: Conduct telephonic reference checks on candidates
  • Interview candidates
  • Compile professional job advertisements and place advertisements on relevant career sites
  • Negotiate remuneration packages/offers with candidates and manage counter offers

Minimum Requirements

  • Atleast 2 years solid experience as a Recruitment Consultant
  • Must have own transport
  • Must be able to work from home when needed
  • Proven track record of sales

Learn more/Apply for this position