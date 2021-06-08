Recruitment Consultant at Fourier Recruitment

Fourier Recruitment is based in Centurion and we are looking for a Recruitment Consultant to join our team. We need someone who can hit the ground running and make targets. Commission structure to be discussed in interview
- Full recruitment cycle (sourcing, head hunting and recruitment permanent basis) – Non Negotiable
- Manage daily operations at the office
- Responsible for new business development, client visits
- Management of weekly projects
- 2-3 new specs (every week) – Must get interview times and ensure Specs are “Qualified and available”
- Candidates that may be used for candidate Marketing
- Utilize PNet, Career Junction, LinkedIn and social media platforms to attract candidates and to place adverts
- Developing and maintaining good business relationships with existing clients
- Closing deals and negotiating counter offers
- Providing accurate weekly and monthly reports to the BU Manager
- Present short-listed candidates to clients and scheduled interviews between candidates and clients
- References: Conduct telephonic reference checks on candidates
- Interview candidates
- Compile professional job advertisements and place advertisements on relevant career sites
- Negotiate remuneration packages/offers with candidates and manage counter offers
Minimum Requirements
- Atleast 2 years solid experience as a Recruitment Consultant
- Must have own transport
- Must be able to work from home when needed
- Proven track record of sales