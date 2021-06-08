Recruitment Consultant at Fourier Recruitment

Fourier Recruitment is based in Centurion and we are looking for a Recruitment Consultant to join our team. We need someone who can hit the ground running and make targets. Commission structure to be discussed in interview

Full recruitment cycle (sourcing, head hunting and recruitment permanent basis) – Non Negotiable

Manage daily operations at the office

Responsible for new business development, client visits

Management of weekly projects 2-3 new specs (every week) – Must get interview times and ensure Specs are “Qualified and available” Candidates that may be used for candidate Marketing

Utilize PNet, Career Junction, LinkedIn and social media platforms to attract candidates and to place adverts

Developing and maintaining good business relationships with existing clients

Closing deals and negotiating counter offers

Providing accurate weekly and monthly reports to the BU Manager

Present short-listed candidates to clients and scheduled interviews between candidates and clients

References: Conduct telephonic reference checks on candidates

Interview candidates

Compile professional job advertisements and place advertisements on relevant career sites

Negotiate remuneration packages/offers with candidates and manage counter offers

Minimum Requirements

Atleast 2 years solid experience as a Recruitment Consultant

Must have own transport

Must be able to work from home when needed

Proven track record of sales

