Registered Nurse Labour Ward (Obstetrics) Centurion

Skilled Registered Nurse required for Labour Ward (Obstetrics) for client based in Centurion.
Key responsibilities:
- Render and promote cost effective, safe quality patient care in accordance with hospital standards and policies.
- Deliver evidence-based care and will actively participate in Clinical Governance.
Key requirements:
- Registration with the South African Nursing Council (SANC) as a Registered Nurse
- Advanced midwifery course/ qualification.
- 5 – 7 years experience required in the labour ward.
- Capacity to implement and maintain standards of health practice required from all accredited bodies and appropriate health legislation.
Please forward detailed CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed];.
Ref: RN/LU/LM
Desired Skills:
- 5 – 7 years experience required in the labour ward.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- South African Nursing Council