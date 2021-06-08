Registered Nurse Labour Ward (Obstetrics) Centurion

Skilled Registered Nurse required for Labour Ward (Obstetrics) for client based in Centurion.

Key responsibilities:

Render and promote cost effective, safe quality patient care in accordance with hospital standards and policies.

Deliver evidence-based care and will actively participate in Clinical Governance.

Key requirements:

Registration with the South African Nursing Council (SANC) as a Registered Nurse

Advanced midwifery course/ qualification.

5 – 7 years experience required in the labour ward.

Capacity to implement and maintain standards of health practice required from all accredited bodies and appropriate health legislation.

Please forward detailed CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed]; .

Ref: RN/LU/LM

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Nursing Council

