Registered Nurse Labour Ward (Obstetrics) Centurion

Jun 8, 2021

Skilled Registered Nurse required for Labour Ward (Obstetrics) for client based in Centurion.

Key responsibilities:

  • Render and promote cost effective, safe quality patient care in accordance with hospital standards and policies.
  • Deliver evidence-based care and will actively participate in Clinical Governance.

Key requirements:

  • Registration with the South African Nursing Council (SANC) as a Registered Nurse
  • Advanced midwifery course/ qualification.
  • 5 – 7 years experience required in the labour ward.
  • Capacity to implement and maintain standards of health practice required from all accredited bodies and appropriate health legislation.

Please forward detailed CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed];.

Ref: RN/LU/LM

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Diploma
  • South African Nursing Council

