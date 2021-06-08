REMUNERATION SPECIALIST

Ability to understand financial and economic concepts and to identify, create and exploit opportunities (practical application); Key skills to enable effective and efficient administrative processes (sound application). The ability to analyse data, interpret and evaluate results, and create reports or presentations on gathered data (practical application); Ability to adapt swiftly to changing situations, to manage the change process and to drive the changes required to achieve the organisation’s vision and remain sustainable. The ability to embrace uncertainty and adapt swiftly to changing situations; Ability to systematically analyse information, to understand key business and commercial issues and to develop long term plans to achieve organisational success, *Ability to establish plans, to coordinate and manage resources and to mobilise the actions of others by removing barriers and making clear and timeous decisions

REQUIRED MINIMUM QUALIFICATION / EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources or Finance.q Professional Registration with South African Rewards Association (SARA) as Reward Specialist q Global Remuneration Professional GRP Certification and/or South African Rewards Association (SARA) accreditation.q 3-5 years’ experience in remuneration and compensation execution

Desired Skills:

Implementation of remuneration policy and strategy

Conducting salary surveys and benchmarks

Employee Cost Planning and Workforce Plan budgeting

Communication

training and development initiatives.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Water Collection, Treatment & Supply

2 to 5 years Payroll & Wages

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

To manage the group wide remuneration programs and to deliver specialist remuneration support across the business. To liaise with and assist divisions in providing effective remuneration solutions which support achievement of business objectives. To ensure that jobs and salaries within the company have equitable relationships to one another based on comparability of duties, complexity and scope of responsibilities, and they are classified to appropriately reflect those relationships

