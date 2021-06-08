RF Antenna Engineer

We are recruiting for an R+D manufacturing house in the RF antenna development field, they have global subsidiaries and also listed on the JSE. Secure this opportunity as RF Antenna Engineer through experience using CST, HFSS, FEKO design software packages as well as working tools such as spectrum and network analyzers. The opportunity here beckons for those keen to pick up capabilities of designing a broad range of HF antenna types. Another break could be advancing to product ownership level. Degree in Electronics is essential. Exposure to military/defence/aviation product manufacturing will be an added advantage. Should you be keen, please send CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

experience using CST

HFSS

FEKO design software packages as well as working tools such as spectrum and network analyzers

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Engineering Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

confidential

Employer & Job Benefits:

Included in package

