Ruby on Rails Developer (Full Stack) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fresh & exciting EdTech company in Joburg seeks the coding talents of an ambitious Ruby on Rails Developer to help develop apps for its web version and Lecturer dashboard. You will also work with Flutter Devs on creating new features and syncing these between the mobile app and dashboard, update the app architecture while monitoring the app performance on Heroku and adding security improvements. You must have 3 years Ruby on Rails including experience as a Full Stack Developer, have working knowledge of HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, PostgreSQL, MySQL & be proficient with Version Control and Continuous Integration tools like Git. You must have at least 2 showcase apps built in Ruby on Rails as proof of your [URL Removed] clear, maintainable and testable code that you are proud of.

Work with Flutter Developers on new features and syncing them between the mobile app and the dashboard.

Update the architecture of the app and improve the API. (There are many requests to the API during exams and this needs optimisations).

Do updates and brainstorm around the web version of the app. This currently has a few issues in functionality and needs improvement.

Monitor performance of the app on Heroku to try and limit request timeouts on the app and make sure our Dynos are handling the load of requests.

Write Unit Tests for new features added.

Add security improvements to the app to prevent any hack attempts and an audit of the security of the app. (This will also come through feedback from a Pen Test).

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience as a Full Stack Developer.

3 Years Ruby on Rails experience or similar languages.

Working knowledge of HTML5, CSS. JavaScript, jQuery, PostgreSQL, MySQL.

Extensive experience debugging and optimising applications.

System Architecture experience

Must have at-least two showcase apps built in Ruby on Rails to show.

Experience working in an agile development process.

Be proficient in using Version Control and Continuous Integration, with tools such as Git.

Advantageous

Be able to write proficient specs in Rspec or Mini-test and have experience writing Unit Tests and performing Test Driven Development.

Experience writing apps in slim views and using SASS for styling.

Knowledge of Atlassian tools like Trello, Jira, Bitbucket.

