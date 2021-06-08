Sage X3 Functional Consultant at Red Ember Recruitment

Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting for Sage X3 Functional Consultant .

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. This description is not intended to be a complete statement of the position, but rather to act as a guide to the general work to be performed and responsibilities of the role. The requirements are representative of the knowledge, skill and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Required

3+ years Sage X3 implementation and support

Completed min 1 Sage X3 V12 implementation project

Certified Sage X3 Functional Consultant

Grade 12 or Matric Equivalent

Tertiary Certificate, Diploma or Degree in Computer Systems or equivalent desired

Experience as an ERP Implementation Consultant

Implementing Sage X3

Understanding of ERP software implementation project life cycles & implementation methodologies.

Solid understanding of basic accounting principles and data

Consulting background with a record of delivering complex technical solutions within defined timeframes and budgets.

Strong business expertise, a keen understanding of business needs, and ability to ensure technical solutions, strategies, practices, and deliver business and customer value.

Experience translating business requirements into solution specifications.

Experience leading requirements definition and design sessions through the use of interviews, surveys, user workshops, product/prototype demo’s, etc

Successful track record of delivering on agreed-upon business objectives and performance on key metrics.

Ability to effectively document business and technical designs.

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.

Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.

Strong relationship and social skills with the ability to build and manage a strategic external industry network.

Effective communicator – superb listener and communicator; able to assess a situation quickly to understand and exceed customer and team member needs.

Customer-focused – with a sincere desire to help; calm under pressure and able to reassure customers that so that they remain our customer.

Drive for results has a bias for taking action; works with a sense of urgency to find solutions to problems.

Collaborative – able to work independently and as part of a group; takes pleasure in providing a positive attitude to the team and a high level of service and quality to customers.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Achieve high customer satisfaction.

Plan, design, develop, and launch efficient information systems and operations systems in support of core organizational functions.

Experienced in Sage X3 implementations and support across different verticals.

Dynamic & self-driven.

Able to successfully engage with a demanding and high calibre customer base.

Able to successfully implement & support fully integrated systems to ensure above-average customer satisfaction, resulting in above-average remuneration.

Be able to lead a team of highly qualified professionals.

Naturally comfortable to work in a relaxed but highly competitive environment.

Using both business and technical skills, you will work directly with customers to identify business requirements with sufficient detail and clarity to allow technical solution proposal development.

You will apply proven communication, analytical and problem-solving skills to help identify, communicate, and resolve systems issues in order to maximize the benefit of IT systems investments.

Additionally, you can also expect to work closely with the sales team to develop and close services projects and maintains customer relationships to ensure customer satisfaction and ease of ongoing support.

Conducts analysis of client business processes and functional requirements. Prepares appropriate documentation to communicate and validate the information.

Analyses the data, evaluate existing application products and recommends efficient, cost-effective solutions which support client business processes and functional requirements.

Documents functional requirements, workflow, and system specifications. Applies technical and business knowledge to analyse client requirements and match them to system functionality.

Becomes familiar with key functions of clients key systems to easily identify integration points and make recommendations.

Works with clients throughout system testing and product acceptance phases to ensure quality and customer satisfaction.

Develops technical and industry-specific knowledge on an ongoing basis and keeps up to date with industry trends and the latest technology solutions.

Ensures timely administration and entering time and expense reports in a timely manner.

Interacts with peers and managers to share knowledge, raise critical issues, and suggest process improvements.

Manages and supports relationships and installed products at existing clients. This includes handling questions, solving problems, writing reports, performing upgrades, as well as ensuring clients general satisfaction with the software and the company.

Implement and support SageX3 ERP for new and existing customers, including design, configuration, testing, data conversion, training and go live support.

Provide detailed consulting estimates and project scope documents.

Provide project management during implementations.

Achieve high customer satisfaction.

Ability to travel 30%

Competencies

Customer Focused

Drive for Results

Collaborative

Influencing

Project Management

About The Employer:

Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting for Sage X3 Functional Consultant .

Learn more/Apply for this position