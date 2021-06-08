My client, a fire equipment & detection company who sells, services and installs all types of fire-fighting equipment such as fire extinguishers, fire detection and sprinklers, is seeking a hard-core Sales Hunter / External Sales Rep. The ideal candidate is hungry for sales and has the aptitude and resilience to do sales in a B2B environment.
I am looking for a serious hunter to do door to door prospecting and gathering of information on clients that lead to sales. The target market will be all business entities in all industries in the Cape Town metropole.
Requirements:
- Impeccable aptitude and willingness to learn and follow a set way of doing things
- Must have external sales experience
- Drivers license and own car (ESSENTIAL and non-negotiable)
- Matric (ESSENTIAL)
- Computer literate (ESSENTIAL)
- Preferably a minimum of N3 Electronics
- Preferably 3 years external sales experience in a service industry
- Fluent in English and Afrikaans
The idea candidate:
- Self-motivated
- A strong drive to succeed
- Able to work independently and deliver results
- A passion for external sales
- Excellent people and communication skills
- Excellent time management skills
- Goal and target driven
- Enthusiastic
Salary on offer is a basic + fuel + Comm
Email your CV + required credentials to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]
About The Employer:
fire equipment & detection company