Sales Hunter

My client, a fire equipment & detection company who sells, services and installs all types of fire-fighting equipment such as fire extinguishers, fire detection and sprinklers, is seeking a hard-core Sales Hunter / External Sales Rep. The ideal candidate is hungry for sales and has the aptitude and resilience to do sales in a B2B environment.

I am looking for a serious hunter to do door to door prospecting and gathering of information on clients that lead to sales. The target market will be all business entities in all industries in the Cape Town metropole.

Requirements:

Impeccable aptitude and willingness to learn and follow a set way of doing things

Must have external sales experience

Drivers license and own car (ESSENTIAL and non-negotiable)

Matric (ESSENTIAL)

Computer literate (ESSENTIAL)

Preferably a minimum of N3 Electronics

Preferably 3 years external sales experience in a service industry

Fluent in English and Afrikaans

The idea candidate:

Self-motivated

A strong drive to succeed

Able to work independently and deliver results

A passion for external sales

Excellent people and communication skills

Excellent time management skills

Goal and target driven

Enthusiastic

Salary on offer is a basic + fuel + Comm

Email your CV + required credentials to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

External Sales

Fire equipment

B2B Sales

external sales

car

computer literate

N3 electronics

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Other Sales

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

fire equipment & detection company

