Senior Accountant

We represent a global producer of petrochemical products for a variety of industries around the world. They are looking for an experienced Accountant with CA/CIMA qualifications, someone who can sit in the CFO meetings to clear results, be able to do Joint Venture Equities. Along with a full accounting function there will be an interesting dynamic of dealing with Refinery Financial Reporting. If this tickles your fancy and are based or willing to relocate to Cape Town, feel free to send your updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

experienced Accountant with CA/CIMA qualifications

someone who can sit in the CFO meetings to clear results

be able to do Joint Venture Equities. Along with a full accounting function there will be an interesting dynamic of dealing with Refinery Financial Reporting.

2 to 5 years

Degree

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

