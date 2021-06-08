Senior C# Developer – REMOTE – R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of the leading digital financial services giants is looking for a superstar C# developer with strong C# programming language and experience working with client-server desktop and web applications.

You are a smart, energetic, and innovative achiever who is passionate and inspired to reach their full potential and you will be joining a team of high hitters with an urge to achieve just like you.

To join this team, you will need:

7+ years of software development experience

Proficient in C#.Net

Experience with HTML, JavaScript, and web development frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery)

Proven experience with software design and OOD methodologies

Familiarity with Relational Databases and SQL

Experience with ORM frameworks

Strong in Object Oriented Programming, MVC, Design patterns and SOLID principles

Good knowledge of performance limits and characteristics

Knowledge of memory management and multi-threading

Experience with embedded databases and other system datastores

Academic:

Matric with Maths

Degree in computer science or software engineering

Reference Number for this position is SZ53058 which is a permanent remote offering a cost to company salary of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

