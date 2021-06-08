Senior C# Developer – REMOTE – R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jun 8, 2021

One of the leading digital financial services giants is looking for a superstar C# developer with strong C# programming language and experience working with client-server desktop and web applications.

You are a smart, energetic, and innovative achiever who is passionate and inspired to reach their full potential and you will be joining a team of high hitters with an urge to achieve just like you.

To join this team, you will need:

  • 7+ years of software development experience
  • Proficient in C#.Net
  • Experience with HTML, JavaScript, and web development frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery)
  • Proven experience with software design and OOD methodologies
  • Familiarity with Relational Databases and SQL
  • Experience with ORM frameworks
  • Strong in Object Oriented Programming, MVC, Design patterns and SOLID principles
  • Good knowledge of performance limits and characteristics
  • Knowledge of memory management and multi-threading
  • Experience with embedded databases and other system datastores

Academic:

  • Matric with Maths
  • Degree in computer science or software engineering

Reference Number for this position is SZ53058 which is a permanent remote offering a cost to company salary of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • C#.Net
  • HTML
  • JavaScript
  • SQL
  • Bootstrap
  • jQuery
  • AngularJS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position