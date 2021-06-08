Senior C# Developer – REMOTE – R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of the leading digital financial services giants is looking for a superstar C# developer with strong C# programming language and experience working with client-server desktop and web applications.
To join this team, you will need:
- 7+ years of software development experience
- Proficient in C#.Net
- Experience with HTML, JavaScript, and web development frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery)
- Proven experience with software design and OOD methodologies
- Familiarity with Relational Databases and SQL
- Experience with ORM frameworks
- Strong in Object Oriented Programming, MVC, Design patterns and SOLID principles
- Good knowledge of performance limits and characteristics
- Knowledge of memory management and multi-threading
- Experience with embedded databases and other system datastores
Academic:
- Matric with Maths
- Degree in computer science or software engineering
Reference Number for this position is SZ53058 which is a permanent remote offering a cost to company salary of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
