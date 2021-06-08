SENIOR C# FULL STACK DEVELOPER

NEW WORK: You are in for the ride of your life with this one. A Global Wealth & Investment Management hub is looking for Senior C# Full Stack Developers, skilled in Angular 10. You will join a down-to-earth bunch of technically sound developers! You will be part of a human-centric working environment on a mission is to make investments accessible; creating new Software; & building products directly impacting user experience!

This awesome team has big growth plans after a recent acquisition by a UK-based company! By Nature, they are looking for a problem solver at heart who has good attention to detail!

This is what you need:

8+ years key experience as an avid coder

You have good experience developing RESTful API’s in either C#, .NET Core or NodeJS

On the Front-end: Angular10, AngularJS, ASP.NET MVC3, HTML, CSS

On the Backend: C#, NodesJS, .NET Core

Databases: MongoDB, Microsoft SQL 2016, Oracle

Dev Tools: Visual Studio, Jenkins, Azure DevOps

Other: Redis, Google Analytics, Git , Selenium, Power Automate, UX experience

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree with knowledge in financial services/ investment banking

Reference Number for this position is ND[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position based remotely offering up to R1mil per annum cost to company salary negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nicole de Sousa on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position