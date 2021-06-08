Senior DevOps Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A provider of Strategic Software Solutions seeks the expertise of a self-driven and highly technical Senior DevOps Engineer to join its team. You will require 5+ years experience in a similar role and be skilled in Azure DevOps (ADO), Azure Cloud (az CLI), Windows, Linux, PowerShell, Bash, Terraform, k8s and a solid understanding of git flow. Any Atlassian and HashiCorp Packer knowledge will prove [URL Removed] Years relevant experience.

Microsoft Azure DevOps (ADO).

Azure Cloud skills (az CLI).

Windows / Linux.

Scripting languages PowerShell / Bash.

Infrastructure as code experience preferably with Terraform.

k8s experience.

Solid understanding of git flow.

Advantageous –

HashiCorp Packer knowledge.

Atlassian toolset.

