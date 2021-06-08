Senior Fraud Detection Agent

Purpose of the job:

Responsible for proactive monitoring fraud alerts, accurately and timeously action suspicious and unusual transaction passing over accounts highlighted on the fraud detection system, and take prompt remedial action to prevent risk/loss to the bank.

Professional interaction by initiating contacts (outbound) with, and respond to contact from customers (inbound) where suspicious transactions were highlighted.

Maintain confidentiality and data security of customer information at all times to ensure that the bank’s requirements are met in line with procedures, policies, and legislation.

Determine existing fraud trends by analysing accounts and transaction patterns, identify system improvements to prevent fraudulent activities, and recommend anti-fraud processes for changing transaction patterns and trends.

High-Level Objectives:

Alert management and work off fraud alerts in a pre-determined, risk-ranked order and within defined timescales.

To perform a more in-depth assessment of specific fraud cases, making decisions on contacting the identified customers, and using defined processes (e.g. enhanced customer authentication) in order to confirm whether or not the transactional activity is fraudulent.

To contact all identified customers in order to confirm whether or not the transactional activity is fraudulent.

To handle inbound, customer-initiated contact in respect of fraudulent activity on accounts, as a result of prior outbound contact attempts or where standard customer authentication methods are not appropriate.

To communicate clearly and effectively with customers, ensuring that the customer’s interaction with Fraud Detection Unity is a positive experience.

To take appropriate action to cases created to ensure a minimal loss to the bank by ensuring that all opportunities are maximised to proactively and reactively prevent fraud through detailed analysis of predetermined rules and designated processes.

Ensure high levels of client service are maintained by understanding client expectations and delivering on them. Maintain effective relationships with internal and external clients through ongoing communication via various channels.

Support staff in resolving complaints & how to deal with difficult clients.

Qualifications, Experience, knowledge, and skills:

Grade 12 is essential.

Fraud detection or related certificates is essential.

IT or related Diploma/ Degree will be an advantage.

2-3 Years experience in a Forensic detection environment.

1-2 Years experience in a Forensic call centre environment.

1-2 Years knowledge of Forensic detection system/software tools.

Call centre environment.

Knowledge of fraud detection systems (Falcon system preferable), processes, and methodologies.

Ability to perform high volume, repeated tasks to challenging deadlines.

Judgemental decision-making.

In-depth understanding of transactional and fraud lifecycles.

Ability to handle customer-related queries/ pressure/ conflict.

Shift work required, after hours and weekends.

Desired Skills:

fraud detection

Forensic detection environment

Forensic call centre environment

Forensic detection system/software tools

Call centre environment

Falcon system

Team player

Time management

Listening skills

Problem-solving

Excellent communication and customer interaction skills

Good analytical skills

Attention to detail

Knowledge of MS Office: Excel & Word

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

