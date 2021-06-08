Senior Front-end Developer at Red Ember Recruitment

Jun 8, 2021

Our fully responsive, mobile-first application is built on Angular 9 and Typescript.

Responsibilities:

  • Designing and developing new features
  • Maintain and improve the existing application
  • Plan & execute sprints
  • Review code from other developers to maintain a high level of code quality
  • Collaborate with back-end developers to shape our APIs

Requirements

  • Proven work experience as a front-end developer
  • Experience with HTML, JavaScript and CSS
  • Familiarity with browser testing and debugging
  • In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)
  • Understanding of layout aesthetics
  • At least 4 years experience building large Single Page Applications in Angular

About The Employer:

Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting for Senior Front-end Developer in Cape Town.

