Senior Front-end Developer at Red Ember Recruitment

Our fully responsive, mobile-first application is built on Angular 9 and Typescript.

Responsibilities:

Designing and developing new features

Maintain and improve the existing application

Plan & execute sprints

Review code from other developers to maintain a high level of code quality

Collaborate with back-end developers to shape our APIs

Requirements

Proven work experience as a front-end developer

Experience with HTML, JavaScript and CSS

Familiarity with browser testing and debugging

In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)

Understanding of layout aesthetics

At least 4 years experience building large Single Page Applications in Angular

About The Employer:

Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting for Senior Front-end Developer in Cape Town.

