Senior Front-end Developer at Red Ember Recruitment

Our fully responsive, mobile-first application is built on Angular 9 and Typescript.
Responsibilities:
- Designing and developing new features
- Maintain and improve the existing application
- Plan & execute sprints
- Review code from other developers to maintain a high level of code quality
- Collaborate with back-end developers to shape our APIs
Requirements
- Proven work experience as a front-end developer
- Experience with HTML, JavaScript and CSS
- Familiarity with browser testing and debugging
- In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)
- Understanding of layout aesthetics
- At least 4 years experience building large Single Page Applications in Angular
About The Employer:
Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting for Senior Front-end Developer in Cape Town.