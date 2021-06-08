Senior IT Project Manager (SAP) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Deliver and manage a portfolio of complex IT projects across different geographies as your technical expertise is sought by a leading Marine Group to be their next Senior SAP IT Project Manager. You will ensure all projects are executed on time, within budget and that all objectives and quality standards are met. You must have demonstrable experience delivering large/complex IT projects (Group wide), including ERP system projects (Like SAP etc.) 7 years min., have managed a portfolio of projects at any given time and experienced in dealing with the post-implementation pains of a project. You must have a strong grasp on SDLC (Software development life cycle) & be well versed in a PM Methodology. You will also require a relevant Bachelors Degree, Project Management Certification, a good understanding of PMBOK/Prince 2 principles, Waterfall, Scrum, SAP, Azure, Office 365 & a background in business skills, management, budgeting and [URL Removed] Management

Full project lifecycle ownership from initiation to deployment.

Set and continually manage project plans and expectations develop statements of work and appropriate specifications.

Report on project status, milestones and success criteria – analyse and troubleshoot problem areas.

Ensure that the delivery of new products or services from Projects is to the appropriate levels of quality, on time and within budget, in accordance with the Programme plan.

Work creatively and analytically to solve problems demonstrating teamwork, innovation and excellence.

Work across teams to prepare estimates and detailed project plans.

Procure adequate resources to achieve project objectives.

Participate in establishing practices, templates, policies, tools and partnerships for the company.

Manage day-to-day project activities and resources and chair project meetings.

Oversee project budgets.

Demonstrate a functional acumen to support how solutions will address client goals.

Develop and manage all aspects of project and program engagement from planning, vendor relationships, communications, resources, budget, change, risks and issues.

Continue professional development to keep abreast of emerging technologies, methods and best practices used in project management.

Implement project products and services without any adverse impact to business processes.

Ensure all project acceptance criteria are met and gain sign-off and approval for all project deliverables, including the formal close of the project.

Manage inter-project and/ or inter-program dependencies.

Ensure all business and IT transition activities are catered for and performed, e.g., Acceptance Testing, Training, Change Management and Post-implementation Support and IT service and solution transition to operational support teams.

Ensure alignment of appropriate solution architecture with business strategy.

Manage applications/systems.

Cost Management

Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs.

Report and escalate to management as needed.

Risk Management

Perform Risk Management to minimize project risks.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Ensure that the delivery of new products or services from Projects is in accordance with the Programme governance arrangements.

Implement project products and services without any adverse impact to business processes.

People Management

Set and continually manage project expectations while delegating and managing deliverables with team members / stakeholders / customers.

Develop trusted advisor relationship with internal and external customers.

Identify new opportunities to help customers solve their business problems.

Ensure optimum resource management and motivation of project staff.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in appropriate field of study.

Project Management Certification.

Experience/Skills

At least 7+ years relevant experience in delivering large/complex IT projects.

Technology background with early career- hands on technical experience.

Experience helping organisations migrate to, build on and optimize their Cloud technology through advisory, delivery planning and implementation.

Good understanding of PMBOK/Prince 2 principles and methodologies

Experience in Agile software development methodologies i.e., Waterfall, Scrum.

Must have a background in business skills, management, budgeting and analysis.

Experience in setting up and managing a Project Management Office.

Technical/Conversational knowledge and track record in delivery of projects in some or all of the following areas:

Application Development (SDLC)

SAP related projects across all functional modules

SAP Implementation

Business Intelligence (SAP BW, Power BI)

Microsoft Azure & Office 365

Virtualisation / Cloud platforms

Datacentre strategy and operations

Backup, storage and disaster recovery

UC & Networking

Security

ATTRIBUTES:

Resolves problems in a timely manner.

Able to communicate technical information and ideas.

Adapts to a rapidly changing environment.

Skilled at leading and coordinating across diverse teams to achieve desired outcomes.

Defines and allocates project tasks, resources and timelines.

Can identify possible risks and issues and resultant mitigation actions.

Ability to manage multiple projects.

Can determine the scope of new projects.

Able to establish credibility and influence key stakeholders at all levels.

Excellent client-facing and internal & external communication skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position