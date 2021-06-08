Senior Java Developer (Digital)

Jun 8, 2021

Our JSE listed client in the financial industry is looking for a Senior Java Developer, with solid experienced in Angular (frontend Development).

Responsibilities

  • Work together with Business Analyst, UX & Content Teams, System Architects and Managers to understand the overall business needs and requirements, as well as work with Agile design methodology to develop high quality source code.
  • The Senior Java Developer will support the projects throughout the project life-cycle, including requirements, design, implementation, release and post release support.
  • The Senior Java Developer in the Digital Channels area must be technically able support and maintain the deployed applications on
  • Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality
  • Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency
  • Perform accurate development estimation
  • Produce technical specifications and designs
  • Analytical and problem solving skills
  • Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Can help with quality assurance and provide comments
  • Present to senior stakeholders
  • Offer support and guidance to peers
  • Perform analysis at a strategic level and understand principles of business, technical and enterprise architecture

Experience and Requirements

  • Completed IT degree or BSc or any other related
  • 6 years Java systems development experience
  • Proven Java EE knowledge and experience
  • At least Angular 2 (or higher) Framework experience
  • Experience with SOAP and REST services
  • Unit testing and mocking frameworks
  • Source control, experience with GIT
  • Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic)
  • Knowledge of OO design principles and development pattern
  • Understanding and application of Agile Methodology, including Continuous Integration and Test-Driven Development

Technologies

  • Spring Framework
  • ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience
  • JMS, Tibco EMS experience
  • Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge
  • SOAP and REST (XML/JSON)
  • Presentation layer development (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, GWT, Spring MVC)
  • Experience with Business Rules Management Frameworks
  • Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm)

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Java EE
  • Spring Framework
  • Hibernate
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • jQuery
  • GWT
  • Spring MVC

Learn more/Apply for this position