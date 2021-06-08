Senior Java Developer (Digital)

Our JSE listed client in the financial industry is looking for a Senior Java Developer, with solid experienced in Angular (frontend Development).
Responsibilities
- Work together with Business Analyst, UX & Content Teams, System Architects and Managers to understand the overall business needs and requirements, as well as work with Agile design methodology to develop high quality source code.
- The Senior Java Developer will support the projects throughout the project life-cycle, including requirements, design, implementation, release and post release support.
- The Senior Java Developer in the Digital Channels area must be technically able support and maintain the deployed applications on
- Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality
- Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency
- Perform accurate development estimation
- Produce technical specifications and designs
- Analytical and problem solving skills
- Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Can help with quality assurance and provide comments
- Present to senior stakeholders
- Offer support and guidance to peers
- Perform analysis at a strategic level and understand principles of business, technical and enterprise architecture
Experience and Requirements
- Completed IT degree or BSc or any other related
- 6 years Java systems development experience
- Proven Java EE knowledge and experience
- At least Angular 2 (or higher) Framework experience
- Experience with SOAP and REST services
- Unit testing and mocking frameworks
- Source control, experience with GIT
- Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic)
- Knowledge of OO design principles and development pattern
- Understanding and application of Agile Methodology, including Continuous Integration and Test-Driven Development
Technologies
- Spring Framework
- ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience
- JMS, Tibco EMS experience
- Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge
- SOAP and REST (XML/JSON)
- Presentation layer development (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, GWT, Spring MVC)
- Experience with Business Rules Management Frameworks
- Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm)
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Java EE
- Spring Framework
- Hibernate
- HTML5
- CSS
- JavaScript
- jQuery
- GWT
- Spring MVC