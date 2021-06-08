Senior Java Developer (Digital)

Our JSE listed client in the financial industry is looking for a Senior Java Developer, with solid experienced in Angular (frontend Development).

Responsibilities

Work together with Business Analyst, UX & Content Teams, System Architects and Managers to understand the overall business needs and requirements, as well as work with Agile design methodology to develop high quality source code.

The Senior Java Developer will support the projects throughout the project life-cycle, including requirements, design, implementation, release and post release support.

The Senior Java Developer in the Digital Channels area must be technically able support and maintain the deployed applications on

Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality

Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency

Perform accurate development estimation

Produce technical specifications and designs

Analytical and problem solving skills

Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Can help with quality assurance and provide comments

Present to senior stakeholders

Offer support and guidance to peers

Perform analysis at a strategic level and understand principles of business, technical and enterprise architecture

Experience and Requirements

Completed IT degree or BSc or any other related

6 years Java systems development experience

Proven Java EE knowledge and experience

At least Angular 2 (or higher) Framework experience

Experience with SOAP and REST services

Unit testing and mocking frameworks

Source control, experience with GIT

Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic)

Knowledge of OO design principles and development pattern

Understanding and application of Agile Methodology, including Continuous Integration and Test-Driven Development

Technologies

Spring Framework

ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience

JMS, Tibco EMS experience

Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge

SOAP and REST (XML/JSON)

Presentation layer development (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, GWT, Spring MVC)

Experience with Business Rules Management Frameworks

Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm)

