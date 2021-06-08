Senior Sales Representative in Sage Products at Red Ember Recruitment

Red Ember is actively looking to recruit a Senior Sales Representative.

Develop and maintain long term relationships with new and existing customers through reaching out to them on a daily basis. New business development, developing a pipeline. Search for feedback and collect data from both prospects and leads in order to plan, implement and maintain sales targets. Carry out market research in order to understand clients, competitors as well as the market. Search for new customers on a regular basis to increase sales. Work to meet sales targets as agreed on. Perform any other relevant tasks as may be required.

Managing of sales new and existing clients

Generate Sage leads and prospects

Quotes to clients software and services

Follow up of leads and proposals

Invoicing schedules

Initial meetings at clients

Ensuring client payments for software and hardware

Presentations and Demos

New Product identification

Tenders

Debtors collections after escalation

Any other tasks as requested Generate leads and prospects

Tele-researching of company information, including contact details, system and management details

Updating sales lists

Lead and sales tracking

Capturing of CRM information received, and maintaining the CRM system

Job Qualifications and Experience

Experience in sales with a track record of having excelled academically.

Must have Sage product sales experience.

4 to 8 years experience in Sage sales/ Business Development position in the field of Mid-tier Sage Software solutions

Understanding of typical business processes and challenges in different Industries and managing the sales cycle from the gatekeeper to the CEO.

Experience in handling Upper Mid-Tier Enterprise accounts and mapping multiple players with a clear understanding of accounting concepts and capability to translate a business need to an ERP feature.

Broad understanding of implementation process and deployment options.

Must have a driving license with own car.

Should be fluent in English.

A process orientation:

The ability to see the bigger picture and how various areas in business impact one another within the value chain

The ability to see how different parts of a system functions as a whole to provide an overall solution

The ability to deal with the pressure of meeting targets or deadlines within a fast-paced environment

The ability to deliver high volumes of work without compromising on the quality of the end result

2 References required for confirming sales track record.

About The Employer:

