Senior Systems and Technical Support Engineer at Shadownet Computing cc

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Excellence and high standards MUST form the core of your existence. If you cannot provide excellence 100% of the time – do NOT apply as you will not make it in Shadownet.

Minimum of 5 years network and server experience with technical support and troubleshooting abilities

Current MCSE, MCITP, or equivalent completed qualification

SA driver’s license

Own reliable vehicle

MUST have excellent people, telephone and written communication skills

KEY PERFOMANCE AREAS

Respond to and resolve tickets on the helpdesk within stipulated timeframes,

Provide telephonic support to clients,

Provide second and third line support remotely and on site,

Maintain reports on all activities and time keeping to line manager,

Servicing, repair, configuration of servers and network equipment,

Assisting with research and implementation of solutions for new products and service offerings along with other system engineers,

Rollouts of new installations, network upgrades, projects,

The successful candidate will report to the Service Desk Manager.

COMPETENCIES

Ability to effectively prioritise and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment

Independnace

Uses initiative

Good blend of people/task orientation

Multitask focus

Customer centric

Patient with non-technically oriented people

Results driven

Ability to conduct research into a wide range of computing issues

Ability to absorb and retain information quickly

Ability to present ideas in user friendly language

Highly self-motivated and directed

Keen attention to detail

Desired Skills:

Windows Server 2012

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2019

Exchange 2013

Exchange 2016

Exchange 2019

Exchange Online

Firewalls

VoIP Systems

SQL Server Administration

Active Directory

Windows 7

Windows 8

Windows 10

Remote Management Systems

Backup Systems

Cyber Security

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

INTRODUCTION

If you live and breathe excellence, we need to talk. We’re looking for a versatile and independent Senior IT Support and Systems Engineer, who will be responsible for providing support to our clients. It’s a great time to join our dynamic team of IT professionals. Get all the benefits of working with leading clients in the industrial, architecture, retail, and engineering industries in a growing MSP environment.

At Shadownet we offer a highly driven and motivated environment. Our technical team is focused on achieving their targets, while delivering outstanding departmental and customer service. The technical team is pressured to continue pushing beyond expectations in order to deliver a world class experience to management and customers alike. We are totally obsessed with delivering nothing less than excellence.

In order to be part of the team you’ve got to be a self-starter and show initiative. Someone who is comfortable digging in, getting their hands dirty and a strong leader… someone capable of clearly communicating their vision to team members. Shadownet has “Type A’s” in the team so you’ve got to be able to hold your own and voice your opinion to fit in and thrive in our team.

You will need to be hard working, thoughtful, reliable, a stickler for detail and ooze excellence. You’ll be rewarded with great incentives, appreciation, respect and an environment that’s great to work in… Experience counts, but most of all you’ve got to have passion, responsibility and pride in what you do. At Shadownet we’re looking for the best results…. or nothing.

CAREER GROWTH

Shadownet is growing and we are looking for team members to grow with us. Polish these qualities and you will have a distinct advantage to progress within Shadownet:

– Knowledge of business functions, the ability to communicate effectively with other employees in the company in both technical and non-technical roles, as well as customers will further your career and progress.

– To progress to more senior roles in project and team management, an engineer should demonstrate a leadership mentality and go the extra mile at all times.

– Proven track record of consistently growing and refining the department in which he/she has worked.

WORKING HOURS

Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm (outside these hours when projects are taking place)

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hospital Plan Subsidy

Travel Reimbursement

Various Incentives

Market Related CTC

Learn more/Apply for this position