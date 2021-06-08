Senior Systems Developer C# at Datonomy Solutions

Main Purpose:To enable and add value to the business by recommending appropriate technical solutions to business problems, through analysis, design development and integration of technical solutions that are efficient, reliable and cost effective application systems that meet the needs of the [URL Removed] Performance Areas:Provide external and internal support on systems and software queriesMaintain system components and ensure reliable deployment of new featuresTaking ownership of software issues, and working with our Development Teams to resolve more advanced issues when necessaryDocumenting, troubleshooting and problem resolution steps independentlyResponsible for collaborating with a variety of individuals and teams at all levels within the organizationPerform advanced root cause analysis on bugs and databasesConfigure and maintain in house schedules and scriptingAutomate and implement processesProvide value to the business by providing appropriate input regarding best use of technology;Ensure delivery of application solutions meets the needs of the business, ensuring the agility and flexibility of solutions to cater for future business demands;Effectively manage the design (technical specs), building, manageability and sustainability of in-house applications (SDLC, change control, capacity and performance planning etc.);Effectively manage the integration, manageability and sustainability of hosted or procured system applications;Apply governance and compliance principles to protect the interest of the company e.g. management of risks, internal controls, security management, etc.;Work with colleagues as a technical thinking partner/ peer mentor.Key Competencies:Coaching and learning facilitation skills;Ability to inspire and ignite optimistic, positive energy;Ability to think and act systematically and strategically;Capacity to collaborate, integrate and facilitate teamwork;Self-monitoring, personal management and self-discipline;Learning agility and adaptability;Tenacity;Business Acumen;Sense of personal accountability and internal locus of control;Strong verbal and written communication skills;Ability to work independently and within a team;Continuous Relationships Building;Ability to think creatively and innovatively within area of accountability;Solution-orientated;Ability to work in a cross-functional team across all IT disciplines;Technical and functional knowledge;Expert knowledge of systems development processes (methodologies, SDLC, development and testing techniques);Expert knowledge and understanding of the IT industry, especially in relation to application development;Ability to research/problem solve technical problems through appropriate use of available resourcesAbility to ensure optimal efficiency of the solution by proactively seeking opportunities to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the [URL Removed] to learn new technologies/development languagesAdhering to project timelinesMinimum Requirements:A relevant tertiary IT degree/diploma or equivalent5+ years experience with Microsoft Communication Foundation (MCF)5+ years experience with .NET (C#)5+ years experience with TSQL (stored procedures etc.)Experience with Web Services/API IntegrationsExperience with SSIS [URL Removed] with K2 Workflow advantageousExperience in the following languages: ASP.net advantageousExperience in SSRS advantageousExperience with MS SharePoint advantageousExperience in using Agile Methodology will be beneficialExperience with Source Code management (MS Team Foundation Server)Exposure to System Architecture & Technical DesignExperience in working with complex teams/environment, i.e. Multi-tier solutions (in-house and external partners)Working knowledge of the financial services industry with experience in a retail sector as an advantage

