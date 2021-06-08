Senior UI UX designer – Johannesburg – Contract – R800 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A well-known automotive industry based in Midrand is seeking a very senior UI UX Designer to work with product, business, marketing, and other teams to create high quality conceptual designs and superior user interfaces across multiple platforms.

You will be responsible for responsive design based on the customer requirements received, starting from requirements gathering and analysis, design, up until prototyping and driving development to implementation.

Key Skills:

9+ experience in UIUX design web and digital products

Adobe CS Design Premium

Dreamweaver or Netbeans IDE

Photoshop

Zeplin

Sketch

Figma

Balsami

Illustrator

Microsoft suite

Subversion

Duties:

Designs should provide a premium user experience that is Cross Browser / Platform.

Design of the companies portal application for the European region covering the Sales Allowances business process.

Adhere to the companies design system and use it to its full extent.

Put him-/herself in the role of the users using the portal in their business process efficiently.

Understand business process diagrams and translate it into a design facilitating the user interaction with the business process.

Workflow systems and understand how human tasks fit in.

Works daily in a scrum team with developers, testers, analysts. Together with the Product Owner and stakeholders he/she works on clarifying the epics and user stories on the backlog through workshops, sessions, prototyping, usability research or other methods.

Together with the Scrum Team he/she works on the user stories that are taken in sprint by prototyping, wireframes or sketches.

Hands-on interaction design and create professional level wireframes, understand the nuances across desktop, tablet and mobile, and understand the lean UX process inside and out.

Work from the existing libraries of the Design System.

CI (Corporate Identity) implementation. Apply the latest CI to web products.

Usability studies and implementation to ensure easy-to-use systems.

Document interactivity and functional requirements through wireframes, flowcharts, use cases.

Define UX strategy, apply design principles and articulate the impact of UX on customer/business goals.

Application and code testing.

Translate customer insights and stakeholder feedback into meaningful improvements.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years UX / GUI Design

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

