Service Controller

Telecoms service controller / Installation Coordinator – 6 month contract (to go permanent) – Cape Town

Requirements:

Own transport

2 – 3 years strong admin exp.

Good PC skills

Good excell skills

Experience working as an installtion Coordinator / service controller in the PABX industry preferred

Well spoken, organised and good time keeping skills

Duties and Responsibilities:

Booking of Site surveys – Phones the clients to arrange for one of the technicians to do a site survey. The techs to provide you with a list of special requirements and detailed instruction sheets for that installation to be filed – organize and coordinate that everything that is needed is on site or with the techs the day before the installation

Book all PBX installations – phone clients, get a suitable date and book in the installation diary. 2 days before installation takes place phone the client to see if that date is still suitable.

Liaise with person ordering stock daily, make sure that stock is timeously collected from stores by the technicians or yourself

Advise the client of the down time that they will experience according to the technician’s feedback of the site survey

Technicians to send job-cards, straight after give the client a courtesy call to ensure that all was done according to the site inspection document received

Co-ordination of all technicians with installations

Great Plains – create all installations accordingly

Daily report from great plains on installations

Report on carry over installations

Communicate with the clients via telephone and email with regards to carry overs on installations

Create miscellaneous stock / out of warrantee clients quotations and send to clients timeously, also follow up with the clients to receive a signed copy of the quote before technician gets dispatched. Check the system configurators to ensure accurate quotes to the clients

Miscellaneous stock orders to be sent to E-quip on a daily basis as clients send back signed copies of the quotes

Signed copies of the quotes to be sent to raise an invoice to the client

Close off jobs on Great Plains

Receive invoices from third parties, attach received / signed quote and or Configuration prices that was allocated to job

Should a technician be running late for an appointment contact the client and inform them that the technician is running late and when he will be able to be there.

Compiling quotation offering for new PABX and CCTV units to sales representatives

Assisting with Service calls in the absence of the service controller

Attend training sessions booked by management

All tasks /reports required by management from yourself

To now and the assist wit work that can be out of my scope of work to assist collages

Always be friendly and helpful to customers

Desired Skills:

admin

PC skills

PABX Industry

Installations coordinator

service controller

