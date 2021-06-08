SERVICE INTEGRATION ADMINISTRATOR at Woolworths

MAIN PURPOSE
To support all end-to-end Transport services within the agreed Service Level Agreement with all relevant stakeholders.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Be a point of escalation for all Service Delivery failures, performance related issues and other planned activities
- Engage professionally on a daily basis with Service Operations Teams and other relevant internal and external stakeholders (e.g. Transporters) regarding Service Delivery failures, performance related issues and other planned activities
- Coordinate and resolve issues relating to Service Delivery failures, performance related issues and other planned activities across Service Providers, the LIC, Operations and other relevant stakeholders
- Make decisions and take action in order to meet SLAs and resolve service related failures or performance related issues
- Lead the development and integration of effective processes to ensure flow of information regarding incidents, priorities and required improvements
- Identify the need to adjust SLAs and take mitigating actions as needed through engagement with all relevant Stakeholders
- Display a high performance culture by providing feedback, guidance, support and a continuous improvement mind-set
- Proactively interact with all stakeholder to provide visible support and information in response to queries and service failures, status reports and KPI’s by ensuring completion and a final update on the status of the query/ request
- Facilitate a seamless and smooth service delivery by assisting stakeholders with any technical matters and documentary requirements that flow from the LIC operations
- Interface daily with Service Operations Teams and other Internal and External stakeholders regarding Service delivery failures, issues and other activities
- Ensure that all incidents logged with the call centre has been investigated and resolved timeously in line with the SLA
- Ensure accurate and timeous preparation and distribution of reports, as required by the Business Units, in line with operational excellence
- Ensure appropriate escalation of unresolved incidents and feedback to customers
- Adhere to company policies, procedures and legislation (e.g. OHASA and SHE programme) in line with corporate governance
- Ensure a clean and safe environment by applying housekeeping principles
KEY COMPETENCIES
- Act in accordance with the Woolworths ValuesTechnical and Functional:
- Knowledge of relevant computer packages and ability to capture information and produce reports on these packages
- Understanding of the impact of own role on service delivery to internal and external customer
- Ability to identify operational obstacles and opportunities and refer to DC management
- Customer service mind-set
- Ability to work under pressure whilst maintaining attention to detail
- Ability to scrutinize and interpret literal and numerical information and identify mistakes and problems
- Ability to work flexible hours including night shift
- Ability to work in different temperature controlled regimes e.g. cold chain and frozen
What theoretical knowledge (e.g. degree / diploma) does the job require?
- 3 year degree/ diploma in Commerce/ Logistics/ Transport will be advantageous
What experience (e.g. previous exposure) does the job require?
- 1-2 Experience in a customer service function preferably in a distribution / logistics environment
- More than 3 months experience within a logistics Control Tower environment
- More than 3 months experience with a Real-time expediting Toolset, preferably WebEM/ FleetVision
Other key requirements
The deliverables are not limited to the accountabilities specified in the job profile. These key accountabilities highlight the focus areas of the job. Specific and/or additional deliverables can be requested by management. The key responsibilities and accountabilities may change from time to time in response to changes in business strategy, operational requirements and shift rotation.
“As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions”
Note: If you have not had a response within 6 weeks of the closing date of this ad, your application has been deemed unsuccessful.
CLOSING DATE: 17 JUNE 2021
Desired Skills:
- Administration
- Supply Chain