SERVICE INTEGRATION ADMINISTRATOR at Woolworths

MAIN PURPOSE

To support all end-to-end Transport services within the agreed Service Level Agreement with all relevant stakeholders.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Be a point of escalation for all Service Delivery failures, performance related issues and other planned activities

Engage professionally on a daily basis with Service Operations Teams and other relevant internal and external stakeholders (e.g. Transporters) regarding Service Delivery failures, performance related issues and other planned activities

Coordinate and resolve issues relating to Service Delivery failures, performance related issues and other planned activities across Service Providers, the LIC, Operations and other relevant stakeholders

Make decisions and take action in order to meet SLAs and resolve service related failures or performance related issues

Lead the development and integration of effective processes to ensure flow of information regarding incidents, priorities and required improvements

Identify the need to adjust SLAs and take mitigating actions as needed through engagement with all relevant Stakeholders

Display a high performance culture by providing feedback, guidance, support and a continuous improvement mind-set

Proactively interact with all stakeholder to provide visible support and information in response to queries and service failures, status reports and KPI’s by ensuring completion and a final update on the status of the query/ request

Facilitate a seamless and smooth service delivery by assisting stakeholders with any technical matters and documentary requirements that flow from the LIC operations

Interface daily with Service Operations Teams and other Internal and External stakeholders regarding Service delivery failures, issues and other activities

Ensure that all incidents logged with the call centre has been investigated and resolved timeously in line with the SLA

Ensure accurate and timeous preparation and distribution of reports, as required by the Business Units, in line with operational excellence

Ensure appropriate escalation of unresolved incidents and feedback to customers

Adhere to company policies, procedures and legislation (e.g. OHASA and SHE programme) in line with corporate governance

Ensure a clean and safe environment by applying housekeeping principles

KEY COMPETENCIES

Act in accordance with the Woolworths ValuesTechnical and Functional:

Knowledge of relevant computer packages and ability to capture information and produce reports on these packages

Understanding of the impact of own role on service delivery to internal and external customer

Ability to identify operational obstacles and opportunities and refer to DC management

Customer service mind-set

Ability to work under pressure whilst maintaining attention to detail

Ability to scrutinize and interpret literal and numerical information and identify mistakes and problems

Ability to work flexible hours including night shift

Ability to work in different temperature controlled regimes e.g. cold chain and frozen

What theoretical knowledge (e.g. degree / diploma) does the job require?

3 year degree/ diploma in Commerce/ Logistics/ Transport will be advantageous

What experience (e.g. previous exposure) does the job require?

1-2 Experience in a customer service function preferably in a distribution / logistics environment

More than 3 months experience within a logistics Control Tower environment

More than 3 months experience with a Real-time expediting Toolset, preferably WebEM/ FleetVision

Other key requirements

The deliverables are not limited to the accountabilities specified in the job profile. These key accountabilities highlight the focus areas of the job. Specific and/or additional deliverables can be requested by management. The key responsibilities and accountabilities may change from time to time in response to changes in business strategy, operational requirements and shift rotation.

