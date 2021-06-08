Shipping and Freight Forwarding Manager at Headhunters

Our client in the Agricultural industry based in Kirkwood is currently looking to employ a Shipping and Freight Forwarding Manager.

The main purpose of the position:

Efficiently manage bookings, haulage and ocean freight logistics as well as customs and export documentation processes.The role will also ensure that all the processes as well as local and international protocols associated with the transportation of fresh produce is maintained and adhered to; with emphasis on managing the departments cost chain and ensuring the delivery of quality produce.

Job requirements:

Excellent communication skills effective communications with clients and service providers

Sound ocean freight knowledge

Good geographical knowledge

Problem solving and organizational skills

Proven people management skills

Negotiation skills

Knowledge of financial systems

Qualifications and experience:

7-10 years working in shipping and freight forwarding environment

Qualification in International Trade

Qualification in Clearing and Forwarding and Shipping

Able to work overtime and handle deadline pressures

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

