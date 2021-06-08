Shipping and Freight Forwarding Manager at Headhunters

Our client in the Agricultural industry based in Kirkwood is currently looking to employ a Shipping and Freight Forwarding Manager.
The main purpose of the position:
Efficiently manage bookings, haulage and ocean freight logistics as well as customs and export documentation processes.The role will also ensure that all the processes as well as local and international protocols associated with the transportation of fresh produce is maintained and adhered to; with emphasis on managing the departments cost chain and ensuring the delivery of quality produce.
Job requirements:
- Excellent communication skills effective communications with clients and service providers
- Sound ocean freight knowledge
- Good geographical knowledge
- Problem solving and organizational skills
- Proven people management skills
- Negotiation skills
- Knowledge of financial systems
Qualifications and experience:
- 7-10 years working in shipping and freight forwarding environment
- Qualification in International Trade
- Qualification in Clearing and Forwarding and Shipping
- Able to work overtime and handle deadline pressures
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.