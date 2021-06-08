Shipping and Freight Forwarding Manager

The main purpose of this role is to efficiently manage bookings, haulage and ocean freight logistics as well as customs and export documentation processes.

The role will also ensure that all the processes as well as local and international protocols associated with the transportation of fresh produce is maintained and adhered to; with emphasis on managing the departments cost chain and ensuring the delivery of quality produce

Minimum Requirements:

Job requirements

Excellent communication skills – effective communications with clients and service providers

Sound ocean freight knowledge

Good geographical knowledge

Problem solving and organizational skills

Proven people management skills

Negotiation skills

Knowledge of financial systems

Qualifications and experience

7-10 years working in shipping and freight forwarding environment

Qualification in International Trade

OR

Qualification in Clearing and Forwarding and Shipping

Able to work overtime and handle deadline pressures

If you are intrested please send your Updated CV and supportinf documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Negotiation

Financial Advisor

Mangment skills

Geographical Knowledge

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

