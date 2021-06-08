Shipping and Freight Forwarding Manager

The main purpose of this role is to efficiently manage bookings, haulage and ocean freight logistics as well as customs and export documentation processes.
The role will also ensure that all the processes as well as local and international protocols associated with the transportation of fresh produce is maintained and adhered to; with emphasis on managing the departments cost chain and ensuring the delivery of quality produce
Minimum Requirements:
Job requirements
- Excellent communication skills – effective communications with clients and service providers
- Sound ocean freight knowledge
- Good geographical knowledge
- Problem solving and organizational skills
- Proven people management skills
- Negotiation skills
- Knowledge of financial systems
Qualifications and experience
- 7-10 years working in shipping and freight forwarding environment
- Qualification in International Trade
OR
- Qualification in Clearing and Forwarding and Shipping
- Able to work overtime and handle deadline pressures
If you are intrested please send your Updated CV and supportinf documents to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Negotiation
- Financial Advisor
- Mangment skills
- Geographical Knowledge
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma