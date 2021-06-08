Software Support Analyst

Are you a bright graduate looking for an entry level into the world of software development and support or a junior looking for that step up? You will receive full training so previous experience not essential, but you must have a passion for problem solving, data analytics and interpreting data.

Our client is looking for a tech-savvy, really bright, client service-obsessed individual with strong problem-solving skills for a support role.

This role is critical to the success of the business and overall strategy to maximise client-delight. The role requires the learning and understanding of their software technology to provide high-level technical support and problem solving to their clients to ensure maximum adoption and utilisation of solutions.

It also requires the analysis of data reporting trends to identify gap areas in training or to recommend product improvements and implementation plans for ongoing learning and improvement projects. A highly agile, fast-paced, and innovative working environment.

Requirements:

Relevant degree preferred

Experience in a software company support desk role preferred

Computer literacy essential

Resourceful and a self-initiator and self-starter

Critical thinker that can think systemically and analyse risk

Proactive and takes charge

Analytical with good problem-solving and investigative skills

Can-do attitude with an exemplary work ethic

Resiliience and composure – able to deal with difficult clients

Ability to follow procedures

Good team player

Highly reliable and accountable – follows through on commitments

Desired Skills:

data analysis

support tickets

software support analyst

interpret data

client support

Root Cause Analysis

customer service

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

