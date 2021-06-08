Are you a bright graduate looking for an entry level into the world of software development and support or a junior looking for that step up? You will receive full training so previous experience not essential, but you must have a passion for problem solving, data analytics and interpreting data.
Our client is looking for a tech-savvy, really bright, client service-obsessed individual with strong problem-solving skills for a support role.
This role is critical to the success of the business and overall strategy to maximise client-delight. The role requires the learning and understanding of their software technology to provide high-level technical support and problem solving to their clients to ensure maximum adoption and utilisation of solutions.
It also requires the analysis of data reporting trends to identify gap areas in training or to recommend product improvements and implementation plans for ongoing learning and improvement projects. A highly agile, fast-paced, and innovative working environment.
Requirements:
- Relevant degree preferred
- Experience in a software company support desk role preferred
- Computer literacy essential
- Resourceful and a self-initiator and self-starter
- Critical thinker that can think systemically and analyse risk
- Proactive and takes charge
- Analytical with good problem-solving and investigative skills
- Can-do attitude with an exemplary work ethic
- Resiliience and composure – able to deal with difficult clients
- Ability to follow procedures
- Good team player
- Highly reliable and accountable – follows through on commitments
Desired Skills:
- data analysis
- support tickets
- software support analyst
- interpret data
- client support
- Root Cause Analysis
- customer service
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree