Specialist: Digital Communications (Website) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To be responsible for coordinating and managing all activity related to the website content, operations and general web presence quality control of Capitec’s Group web sites, including content, links, and all links to other sites and services.

To contribute to the delivery of analysis, insight and recommendations that influence business decisions and strategy through best practice model development and data insights.

To ensure that Capitec’s presence online is maintained and following best practice across SEO, Google and MyBusiness.

Experience

Minimum:

3+ yrs experience in a digital environment including:

Website development, maintenance and communications

Content Management System experience

Website analysis / search engine optimisation

Ideal:

Experience gained in a banking/financial services environment

Experience gained in a large corporate environment

Various technology infrastructures (CSS, Firewalls, IDS/IPS, Web-Proxy.)

Qualifications (Minimum)

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Marketing

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Minimum:

Digital marketing platforms and technologies and how content is created and distributed on these channels.

Understanding of writing, designing, editing, proofing in respect of websites

Website maintenance

Installing website updates and bug fixes

Content management system experience

Communications practices and principles

Basic understanding of programming languages

Stakeholder engagement methods

Digital communication tools, practices, principles and methods

Search Engine Optimization

User experience principles and approaches

Website risk, compliance and security management

Analytics

Content marketing

Agile methodoloies

Ideal:

Banking or financial industry knowledge

Applications software

Skills

Attention to Detail

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Problem solving skills

Analytical Skills

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Relating and Networking

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Writing and Reporting

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Creating and Innovating

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

For further information regarding this job posting, pleasecontact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

Cleo Tammy Hendricks

