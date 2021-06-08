SR Automation Tester at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Testing, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking for Software Testing Professionals with 0 – 2 years solid software testing experience and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.
About The Employer:
Technical Skills:
- HP tool stack
- uft
- load runner
- mobile center
- it will be an added advantage if they have selenium experience
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices