#SR Automation Tester at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Testing, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Software Testing Professionals with 0 – 2 years solid software testing experience and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.

About The Employer:

Technical Skills:

HP tool stack

uft

load runner

mobile center

it will be an added advantage if they have selenium experience

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position