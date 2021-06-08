State Accountant Management (12 Months Temp)

JOB DESCRIPTION

Financial Control:

Request BAS reports for preparation of expenditure control and distribution to respective managers and programmess budget coordinators

Conduct budget confirmation for various units

Budget maintenance:

Assist in capturing the company original budget on BAS.

Funds shifted within the relevant programme / subprogramme / directorate as per the approval.

Identify wrongfully posted expenditure and pass journals to correct expenditure under goods and services.

Capture adjustment (virement, rollovers,adjustment) on BAS

Ensure that documents are correctly filed according to the file plan.

MTEF process:

Compile package for MTEF report for submission to NT, Minister and EXCO members.

Check the accuracy of audited outcome on the ENE database (per programme, subprogramme andeconomic classification).

Adjustment Estimates:

Upload the original budget and the budget adjustment on internal templates before submission to the programmes (per programme, subprogramme and economic classification).

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Knowledge:

a) Knowledge and understanding of budget processes

b) Knowledge and understanding of the PFMA

c) Knowledge and understanding of Treasury Regulations

d) Knowledge and understanding of financial standards (accounting standards)

d)Knowledge and understanding of Public Service Regulation.

Skills:

Management accounting and Financial Management skill

Budgeting skills

Communications skills

Report writing skills

Negotiations skills

Computer literacy skills

Personal attributes:

Innovative and creativity

Accuracy

Stakeholders liaison

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to work independently

Team player

Experienc:

At least 1 year relevant experience in accounting.

Diploma / degree in Finance or Commerce.

Learn more/Apply for this position