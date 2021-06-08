Systems Specialist

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

This is a multifaceted role within the IT Team, the purpose of which is to lead or be responsible for the implementation and management of an Integration Platform and its integration with multiple business systems. The role also includes the development and implementation of new Business Process and Robotic Automation projects as and when required by business and continuous monitoring and coordinate improvement of applications / systems utilized by the company.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Educational Qualifications

IT related degree or Diploma (Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer Science)

Certification and working knowledge of Enterprise Architecture methodologies (TOGAF, COBIT, ITIL) advantageous

Relevant vendor and industry certifications, ie Microsoft, advantageous

Experience

Sound general IT knowledge and systems background

High level architecture design skills

Proven track record implementing IT systems.

3-5 years MS SQL queries/reporting

Extensive experience with MS SQL Databases

Solid understanding of Workflow Design Principles

Experience developing in Business Process Automation applications like Nintex or K2.

Experience developing with Robotic Process Automation software like Automation Anywhere.

SAP experience

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND KEY RESULTS AREAS

Duties

Develop or lead the development of new system integrations with business partners and system specialists.

Develop or lead the development of new business automation and robotic processes.

Manage the end-to-end process of implementing System Integration and Automation processes.

Monitor systems performance.

Communicate and Collaborate effectively with business, external business partners and all supporting teams.

Help to develop and maintain a systems architecture strategy in the organization.

Contribute to the organization’s enterprise architecture technology and vision.

Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within the System Integration and Automation space.

Assist internal customers and business partners with continuous improvements in the areas of systems, applications, process automation and integrations.

Taking the lead in all system & integration projects

Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle.

Performing the detailed systems analysis and/or integration analysis.

Comfortable extracting and working with data from systems

Desired Skills:

System Integration

Enterprise Architecture

IT Systems

SQL

Business Process Automation

Robotic Process Automation

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

