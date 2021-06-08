Technical Sales Specialist

Jun 8, 2021

Candidates Requirements:

  • Must be a holder of a relevant Technical Degree
  • Must have 3-5 years’ work experience
  • Must have knowledge of Logistic Processes
  • Must have extensive knowledge in geological processes and principles
  • Must be PC Literate

Will be responsible for:

  • Driving sales, technical sales support to customers.
  • Actively seeking new business and replacement raw materials for existing products, as well as management of key customer accounts.
  • SOP compliance
  • Provide technical (geological) sales support to customers.
  • Attend to customer technical and sales requests.
  • Coordinate packaging and shipping
  • Understand and search the market in order to identify opportunity
  • Follow up sales leads
  • Retain existing customers by providing prompt customer services
  • Prepare sales documents
  • Develop relationships and build a sound and extensive customer base
  • Meeting monthly sales target
  • Research and understand commodity trends
  • Actively promote the professional image and products of the Company
  • Accurately generating quotations as and when required
  • Order processing
  • Reporting – market trends, customer activity, geographic reporting
  • Sales forecasting
  • Record keeping
  • Liase with Internal and external business teams, business partners at senior
  • management level

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Sales

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Minerals, Peat & Salt Mining
  • 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A leading matrix manufacturing company is looking for an experienced Technical Sales Specialist with specialised skills to drive sales and offer technical sales support to customers

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

