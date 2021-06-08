Technical Sales Specialist

Candidates Requirements:

Must be a holder of a relevant Technical Degree

Must have 3-5 years’ work experience

Must have knowledge of Logistic Processes

Must have extensive knowledge in geological processes and principles

Must be PC Literate

Will be responsible for:

Driving sales, technical sales support to customers.

Actively seeking new business and replacement raw materials for existing products, as well as management of key customer accounts.

SOP compliance

Provide technical (geological) sales support to customers.

Attend to customer technical and sales requests.

Coordinate packaging and shipping

Understand and search the market in order to identify opportunity

Follow up sales leads

Retain existing customers by providing prompt customer services

Prepare sales documents

Develop relationships and build a sound and extensive customer base

Meeting monthly sales target

Understand and search the market in order to identify opportunities

Research and understand commodity trends

Develop relationships and build a sound and extensive customer base

Actively promote the professional image and products of the Company

Accurately generating quotations as and when required

Order processing

Reporting – market trends, customer activity, geographic reporting

Sales forecasting

Record keeping

Liase with Internal and external business teams, business partners at senior

management level

Desired Skills:

Technical Sales

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Minerals, Peat & Salt Mining

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leading matrix manufacturing company is looking for an experienced Technical Sales Specialist with specialised skills to drive sales and offer technical sales support to customers

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position