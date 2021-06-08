Candidates Requirements:
- Must be a holder of a relevant Technical Degree
- Must have 3-5 years’ work experience
- Must have knowledge of Logistic Processes
- Must have extensive knowledge in geological processes and principles
- Must be PC Literate
Will be responsible for:
- Driving sales, technical sales support to customers.
- Actively seeking new business and replacement raw materials for existing products, as well as management of key customer accounts.
- SOP compliance
- Provide technical (geological) sales support to customers.
- Attend to customer technical and sales requests.
- Coordinate packaging and shipping
- Understand and search the market in order to identify opportunity
- Follow up sales leads
- Retain existing customers by providing prompt customer services
- Prepare sales documents
- Develop relationships and build a sound and extensive customer base
- Meeting monthly sales target
- Research and understand commodity trends
- Actively promote the professional image and products of the Company
- Accurately generating quotations as and when required
- Order processing
- Reporting – market trends, customer activity, geographic reporting
- Sales forecasting
- Record keeping
- Liase with Internal and external business teams, business partners at senior
- management level
Desired Skills:
- Technical Sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Minerals, Peat & Salt Mining
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A leading matrix manufacturing company is looking for an experienced Technical Sales Specialist with specialised skills to drive sales and offer technical sales support to customers
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund