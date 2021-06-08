Technical Sales Specialist

Nationality: South African citizen or permanent resident with valid SA ID

Reporting Structure: CEO / Sales Manager

Education: Relevant Degree (Sales and / or Chemical- / Engineering related)

Summary Statement: The primary purpose of this position is to provide professional project management and technical support to customers with regards to the various insulation products offered by the company and assist in generating market development plans, as well as developing supporting literature for the company’s insulation products.

Required Certificates, Licenses, Registrations:

Relevant Degree

Relevant technical sales background (5 to 10 years in Industry)

Background knowledge of insulation properties (polystyrene board / rigid panels beneficial)

Valid Driver’s License with own transport

Fluent in Afrikaans (read/write/speak)

Proficient in MS Office

Working knowledge of SAP

Required Minimum Knowledge, Skills, Education / Training and Experience Requirement(s):

Customer Service, building relationships and management of same

Sales Administration

Background knowledge of insulation properties

Highly analytical

Planning and organizational skills

Ability to prioritise

Ability to independently resolve conflict

Strategy development, project management and problem-solving skills.

Ability to build positive working relationships, both internally and externally.

Is persuasive and can easily influence others

Excellent communications skills, both written and verbal

Is proactive and anticipates potential problems before they can hinder a company’s success

Attention to detail and accuracy

Key Competencies:

Technical Skills

Strategist

Management Skills

Communication skills

Business acumen

Time Management skills

Computer skills

Negotiation skills

Presentation skills

Product knowledge

Customer focused

Attention to Detail

Records Management

Key Performance Areas (Essential Duties & Responsibilities)

To perform the job successfully, the incumbent must be able to perform each essential responsibility satisfactorily. These requirements are representative, but not all-inclusive, of the knowledge, skill, and ability required. Responsibilities may change over time, with notification.

Sales & Marketing (85% focus)

Develop and maintain the product strategy and roadmap.

Develop and maintain market requirement documents and product require documents.

Work with external third parties to assess partnerships and supplier opportunities.

Must understand all technical aspect of company’s product range.

Be aware of competitor behaviour and their alternative products available, as well as to proactively identify changes within the industry, and competitive pressures to develop and modify strategies and tactics accordingly.

Responsible for all product training for customers.

Review product specifications and requirements of the customer.

Develop strong relationships with customer’s technical teams and provide full technical sales support.

Establishing personal contact and rapport with top echelon decision-makers (Corporate Customers).

Serves as central point of call for all customer enquiries relating to your department

Develops strategies to increase revenue and performs cost-benefit analysis.

Develop technical aspects of the company’s strategy w.r.t. building & insulation products to ensure alignment with its business goals.

Ensuring compliance with all applicable statutory requirements, legislation and site operating procedures w.r.t. building & insulation products.

Alignment of building & insulation products related requirements, targets, strategies and goals with EXCO vision and preparation and reporting of these aspects in monthly management meetings.

Develop specific plans to ensure revenue growth of the product range.

Interprets short and long-term effects on strategies in operating profit.

Identifying product improvements or new products by remaining current on industry trends, market activities and competitor’s product development.

Management of a small sales staff and running monthly meeting with sales staff and the licence owner, Polyphen Australia.

Internal Consultation (10% focus)

In consultation with internal stakeholders (e.g. Toolroom, Production, Finance, QC, etc.), develop customer specific product and moulds.

Be able to manage internal ad-hoc task teams made up various internal stakeholders in order to address customer specific requirement and projects.

Manage and oversee the production team in the making of the product and ensuring the correct formulas (recipes) are used.

Costing (5% focus)

Be able to convert customer’s requirements into a quotation with a scope of end-product supply and schedule

Ensure technologies are used efficiently, profitably and securely.

Accurately forecasts annual, quarterly and monthly revenue streams, targets and budgets w.r.t. insulation products

Review sales expenses.

Determine product pricing by utilizing market research data, reviewing production and sales costs, anticipating volume; costing special and customized orders.

Desired Skills:

Insulation

SAP

Technical Sales

Sales

Project Management

Costing

Marketing

Internal Consultation

Industrial Insulation Properties

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Industrial Goods Manufacturing

5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting

About The Employer:

Large manufacturer of closed cell foam products and insulation board.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position