Technical Sales Specialist

Nationality: South African citizen or permanent resident with valid SA ID
Reporting Structure: CEO / Sales Manager
Education: Relevant Degree (Sales and / or Chemical- / Engineering related)
Summary Statement: The primary purpose of this position is to provide professional project management and technical support to customers with regards to the various insulation products offered by the company and assist in generating market development plans, as well as developing supporting literature for the company’s insulation products.
Required Certificates, Licenses, Registrations:
- Relevant Degree
- Relevant technical sales background (5 to 10 years in Industry)
- Background knowledge of insulation properties (polystyrene board / rigid panels beneficial)
- Valid Driver’s License with own transport
- Fluent in Afrikaans (read/write/speak)
- Proficient in MS Office
- Working knowledge of SAP
Required Minimum Knowledge, Skills, Education / Training and Experience Requirement(s):
- Customer Service, building relationships and management of same
- Sales Administration
- Background knowledge of insulation properties
- Highly analytical
- Planning and organizational skills
- Ability to prioritise
- Ability to independently resolve conflict
- Strategy development, project management and problem-solving skills.
- Ability to build positive working relationships, both internally and externally.
- Is persuasive and can easily influence others
- Excellent communications skills, both written and verbal
- Is proactive and anticipates potential problems before they can hinder a company’s success
- Attention to detail and accuracy
Key Competencies:
- Technical Skills
- Strategist
- Management Skills
- Communication skills
- Business acumen
- Time Management skills
- Computer skills
- Negotiation skills
- Presentation skills
- Product knowledge
- Customer focused
- Attention to Detail
- Records Management
Key Performance Areas (Essential Duties & Responsibilities)
To perform the job successfully, the incumbent must be able to perform each essential responsibility satisfactorily. These requirements are representative, but not all-inclusive, of the knowledge, skill, and ability required. Responsibilities may change over time, with notification.
Sales & Marketing (85% focus)
- Develop and maintain the product strategy and roadmap.
- Develop and maintain market requirement documents and product require documents.
- Work with external third parties to assess partnerships and supplier opportunities.
- Must understand all technical aspect of company’s product range.
- Be aware of competitor behaviour and their alternative products available, as well as to proactively identify changes within the industry, and competitive pressures to develop and modify strategies and tactics accordingly.
- Responsible for all product training for customers.
- Review product specifications and requirements of the customer.
- Develop strong relationships with customer’s technical teams and provide full technical sales support.
- Establishing personal contact and rapport with top echelon decision-makers (Corporate Customers).
- Serves as central point of call for all customer enquiries relating to your department
- Develops strategies to increase revenue and performs cost-benefit analysis.
- Develop technical aspects of the company’s strategy w.r.t. building & insulation products to ensure alignment with its business goals.
- Ensuring compliance with all applicable statutory requirements, legislation and site operating procedures w.r.t. building & insulation products.
- Alignment of building & insulation products related requirements, targets, strategies and goals with EXCO vision and preparation and reporting of these aspects in monthly management meetings.
- Develop specific plans to ensure revenue growth of the product range.
- Interprets short and long-term effects on strategies in operating profit.
- Identifying product improvements or new products by remaining current on industry trends, market activities and competitor’s product development.
- Management of a small sales staff and running monthly meeting with sales staff and the licence owner, Polyphen Australia.
Internal Consultation (10% focus)
- In consultation with internal stakeholders (e.g. Toolroom, Production, Finance, QC, etc.), develop customer specific product and moulds.
- Be able to manage internal ad-hoc task teams made up various internal stakeholders in order to address customer specific requirement and projects.
- Manage and oversee the production team in the making of the product and ensuring the correct formulas (recipes) are used.
Costing (5% focus)
- Be able to convert customer’s requirements into a quotation with a scope of end-product supply and schedule
- Ensure technologies are used efficiently, profitably and securely.
- Accurately forecasts annual, quarterly and monthly revenue streams, targets and budgets w.r.t. insulation products
- Review sales expenses.
- Determine product pricing by utilizing market research data, reviewing production and sales costs, anticipating volume; costing special and customized orders.
Desired Skills:
- Insulation
- SAP
- Technical Sales
- Sales
- Project Management
- Costing
- Marketing
- Internal Consultation
- Industrial Insulation Properties
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Industrial Goods Manufacturing
- 5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting
About The Employer:
Large manufacturer of closed cell foam products and insulation board.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund