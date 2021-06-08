Telesales Representative at Magnitude Group Roodepoort

Want to kick start your career in sales & customer service?

As a rapidly-expanding, award-winning direct marketing company, our Roodepoort branch is seeking an individual to join our vibrant team, we are currently offering an amazing growth opportunity for the right person. This is your chance to be part of an energetic, dynamic team and to ultimately grow into managing your own profitable sales and marketing franchise.

Advantages

An immediate start

Fun, vibrant, social culture and positive work environment

Excellent incentives

Full training provided

What we are looking for:

Someone who is driven, competitive, ambitious and hardworking with a flair for sales.

Personality is key as we thrive in a culture of teamwork. Experience in sales is not required but advantageous.

To achieve your goals you need to work hard but we promise you a supportive and fun atmosphere.

To apply you need to be staying in Roodepoort or surrounding areas and you must have completed your Matric or the equivalent and hold a SA ID. Please email through your CV for consideration and if you are a suitable candidate for the role we will call you for a telephonic screening and potential interview.

Send your CV to Debra Cronk

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Tel: [Phone Number Removed];

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

computer literate

communication skills

team player

go getter

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Magnitude Group is a dynamic direct marketing company that distributes an exciting range of financial services products directly to the public.

