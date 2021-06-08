Temp Forklift Driver at O’Brien Recruitment

Requirements:
- Valid F2A -K Forklift License
- Valid PDP license
- 3-4 years driving experience
Qualification:
- Matric/Grade 12
- Fluent in English
Please note: the position is not readily available – it is called when needed by the clients. Also note that it is not part-time role.
About The Employer:
We are currently recruiting for a Temp Forklift Driver with a valid F2A-K license for a company based in the Newlands area. The ideal candidate must have Matric (Grade 12) and have a minimum of 3 years driving experience. The candidate must be available immediately.