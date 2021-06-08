Tender Officer at TalentCRU

Company DescriptionWe are currently recruiting a Tender Officer to join a reputable leader in the professional engineering and consulting industry. Having diversified its engineering footprint from its initial focus of civil engineering, the company today offers multidisciplinary services including civil, structural, municipal, traffic & transport engineering, energy and building services, as well as project & programme management.

Job DescriptionThe Tender Officer should be very comfortable with the full tendering process as they will be the 2IC to the Manager: Tendering and Facilities.

This role is critical in ensuring the development, performance and maintenance of the tender process activities of the organization to obtain maximum efficiency, quality, service and profitability for the organization.

Sourcing tender opportunities

Manage the preparation of bids and effectively implement the bid process by engaging the correct team of people both internally and externally in each bid, to ensure the development of a winning bid with an appropriate solution, pricing model and delivery plan.

Tender administration and coordination with ownership of bid submission and ensure 100% on time delivery of the tender

Assist administrative staff, to ensure efficient and timely processing of bids/tenders and coordination of meetings.

Capture and Track Business Development opportunities

Ensure that bid register is kept accurately up-to-date and that all bid documents are properly archived.

Attending tender briefing sessions and deliver tenders when require.

Lead bid kick off meetings

Ensure that proposals are written in conformity with the Request for

Perform any other relevant duties as required.

Job Requirements

Minimum of 5 years tender administration / preparation experience within the Engineering industry

Exposure to business development / identifying business development opportunities

Qualifications

3 year diploma/ degree

Additional InformationWorking conditions:

Will be required to travel

May be required to work overtime

About The Employer:

A professional engineering and consulting company servicing the public and private infrastructure sectors.

