Test Manager – Midrand – Contract – up to R800 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A global German giant and a leader in the manufacturing of premium automobiles is currently on the lookout for a high calibre Test Manager for a long-term contract role.

Requirements:

Degree in IT or relevant experience

10 + years’ experience in IT Testing

ITSQB Test Manager Certification

Solid work experience with Selenium, Protractor, Jasmine (BDD), Karma, Postman, Rest Assured, Cucumber, SOAP UI, Swagger, REST and SOAP web services

Worked with tools such as X-Ray, JIRA, Confluence and BitBucket

Create technical integration and automated test suite using automation frameworks.

Test Execution, Defect capture using X Ray and JIRA

Assist development team and Test Analysts with testing requirements

Able to perform requirements review and static analysis of code

Maintenance of automation packs.

Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.

Assist with Developer (rest layer) unit testing automation.

Managing and communicating issues.

Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.

Familiar with Waterfall, V-Model and Agile methodologies

Continuous Integration / Deployment using Jenkins Pipeline

Able to set up and work with mocking frameworks such as Test Containers or similar tools

Familiar with other testing frameworks along with mocking frameworks will be advantageous

Ability to review and pick up new automation tools

Oracle/ PostgreSQL database knowledge would be appreciated.

