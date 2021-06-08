Trainee Sales Manager at Hen Leigh Investments

Jun 8, 2021

International company established 34 years ago is expanding

We need :

  • Suitable candidates to trin as sales and marketing managers.
  • Must be fully bilingual in Afrikaans and English.

We offer :

  • Full training.
  • Competitive renumeration packge with company benefits.
  • Positive working environment.
  • Exciting growth opportunisties.

Desired Skills:

  • self starter
  • motivated
  • team worker
  • goal driven
  • Sales Skills

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

International company established in 1987

