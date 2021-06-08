Transport Operations Manager

Responsible for directing, coordinating, planning and overseeing tasks and operations within an organisation involving transportation activities. Responsibilities also include managing a team of drivers, building customer relationships and managing the fleet of vehicles.
- In charge of the day to day operations of the Transport Department
- Ensure transport operation meets its performance targets, monitoring it and reporting to Divisional Director
- Advise on policy and strategic developments and examine business decisions (pricing policy, level of service provision, timetable changes) to assess their impact on passengers
- Responsible for all dispatch, routing and tracking of vehicles
- Manage the fleet of vehicles and ensure all vehicles are properly maintained, services, licensed and roadworthy
- Maintain Vehicle service schedule as per manufacturer’s specifications
- Plan and implement vehicle budgets
- Monitor and track diesel consumption and record accurately
- Minimise disruption and resolve any unscheduled delays, having to make decisions in difficult situations
- Identify existing and possible future transport problems, develop transport models and investigate the feasibility of alternative means of transport
- Liaise with stakeholders, positively build customer relationships and ensure that complaints are dealt with professionally and expediently
- Liaise with passenger watchdogs and other professional bodies
- Manage and supervise staff, organise work shift rotas
- Manage driver hours, overtime and leave and ensure strict compliance
- Arrange training and induction of all new staff
- Maintain sound relationships between management, labour and Trade Union (NUMSA)
Qualifications and Skills Required
- Grade 12
- Diploma in road Transport Management or equivalent
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a Supervisory or Management role
- Sound knowledge of LRA, National Bargaining Council, Road Traffic Legislation and Health and Safety regulations
- Extensive knowledge of the transportation industry
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Commitment to team work
- Strong Leadership and motivational Skills
- People Management Skills
- Accountable and Responsible
- Above average planning, organising and controlling skills
- Financial and commercial awareness
- Creative approach to problem-solving
Desired Skills:
- transport team management
- Transport Management
- Operations and Logistics