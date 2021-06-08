Transport Operations Manager

Jun 8, 2021

Responsible for directing, coordinating, planning and overseeing tasks and operations within an organisation involving transportation activities. Responsibilities also include managing a team of drivers, building customer relationships and managing the fleet of vehicles.

  • In charge of the day to day operations of the Transport Department
  • Ensure transport operation meets its performance targets, monitoring it and reporting to Divisional Director
  • Advise on policy and strategic developments and examine business decisions (pricing policy, level of service provision, timetable changes) to assess their impact on passengers
  • Responsible for all dispatch, routing and tracking of vehicles
  • Manage the fleet of vehicles and ensure all vehicles are properly maintained, services, licensed and roadworthy
  • Maintain Vehicle service schedule as per manufacturer’s specifications
  • Plan and implement vehicle budgets
  • Monitor and track diesel consumption and record accurately
  • Minimise disruption and resolve any unscheduled delays, having to make decisions in difficult situations
  • Identify existing and possible future transport problems, develop transport models and investigate the feasibility of alternative means of transport
  • Liaise with stakeholders, positively build customer relationships and ensure that complaints are dealt with professionally and expediently
  • Liaise with passenger watchdogs and other professional bodies
  • Manage and supervise staff, organise work shift rotas
  • Manage driver hours, overtime and leave and ensure strict compliance
  • Arrange training and induction of all new staff
  • Maintain sound relationships between management, labour and Trade Union (NUMSA)

Qualifications and Skills Required

  • Grade 12
  • Diploma in road Transport Management or equivalent
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in a Supervisory or Management role
  • Sound knowledge of LRA, National Bargaining Council, Road Traffic Legislation and Health and Safety regulations
  • Extensive knowledge of the transportation industry
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Commitment to team work
  • Strong Leadership and motivational Skills
  • People Management Skills
  • Accountable and Responsible
  • Above average planning, organising and controlling skills
  • Financial and commercial awareness
  • Creative approach to problem-solving

Desired Skills:

  • transport team management
  • Transport Management
  • Operations and Logistics

