Transport Operations Manager

Responsible for directing, coordinating, planning and overseeing tasks and operations within an organisation involving transportation activities. Responsibilities also include managing a team of drivers, building customer relationships and managing the fleet of vehicles.

In charge of the day to day operations of the Transport Department

Ensure transport operation meets its performance targets, monitoring it and reporting to Divisional Director

Advise on policy and strategic developments and examine business decisions (pricing policy, level of service provision, timetable changes) to assess their impact on passengers

Responsible for all dispatch, routing and tracking of vehicles

Manage the fleet of vehicles and ensure all vehicles are properly maintained, services, licensed and roadworthy

Maintain Vehicle service schedule as per manufacturer’s specifications

Plan and implement vehicle budgets

Monitor and track diesel consumption and record accurately

Minimise disruption and resolve any unscheduled delays, having to make decisions in difficult situations

Identify existing and possible future transport problems, develop transport models and investigate the feasibility of alternative means of transport

Liaise with stakeholders, positively build customer relationships and ensure that complaints are dealt with professionally and expediently

Liaise with passenger watchdogs and other professional bodies

Manage and supervise staff, organise work shift rotas

Manage driver hours, overtime and leave and ensure strict compliance

Arrange training and induction of all new staff

Maintain sound relationships between management, labour and Trade Union (NUMSA)

Qualifications and Skills Required

Grade 12

Diploma in road Transport Management or equivalent

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a Supervisory or Management role

Sound knowledge of LRA, National Bargaining Council, Road Traffic Legislation and Health and Safety regulations

Extensive knowledge of the transportation industry

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Commitment to team work

Strong Leadership and motivational Skills

People Management Skills

Accountable and Responsible

Above average planning, organising and controlling skills

Financial and commercial awareness

Creative approach to problem-solving

Desired Skills:

transport team management

Transport Management

Operations and Logistics

