Tyre Sales Person

Strong Sales Persons required at Leading Tyre Retailer in Ballito & Umhlanga branches, however must be flexible & willing to travel & train / work in other branches in and around KZN. Preferably someone who already has some Assistant Manager experience and who is strong in Sales.

Understand how to operate balancing machines, install, service, repair, calibrate & test alignment.

Alignment of vehicles

Balancing knowledge

Fitting and Stripping tyres

Identifying tyre/rim defects.

Understanding tyre performance and specifications.

Product knowledge ie various suppliers tyres & rims.

Wheel & Tyre accessories ie. lock nut systems, nitrogen, rim accessories.

Using computer programs & software (4GL).

Admin related functions ie cash up, invoicing, receiving cash etc.

Desired Skills:

Drivers License and Matric a Must

Excellent selling skills

high attention to detail

customer service orientated

ability to work as part of a team

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Highly pressurised & extremely busy environment.

