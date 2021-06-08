Underwriting Consultant Commercial Lines

Our client in the Insurance Industry is looking for a Commercial Underwriter to join their organisation on a permanent basis.

Position is based in Centurion. Salary – Market related.

EE Position

Responsibilities:

Issuing new policies, renewals and endorsements on the Ski System

Prepare new business quotes

Negotiating renewal terms and preparing the renewal documentation

Checking policies before sending it to brokers

Telephone contact with brokers when they phone in with queries or amendments to / additional covers

Saving all work electronically

Skill sets required:

Matric

NQF Level 4 – Full qualification (short-term insurance) as set by regulation

Regulatory Examination Level1 successfully completed

Minimum 5 years’ working experience within an Insurance Company

Minimum 3 years’ underwriting experience

Very good verbal and written communication skills (English and Afrikaans)

Negotiating skills

Experience in working with commercial products

Policy, product and systems knowledge

Interpersonal skills

Problem solving and analysis

Cross functional awareness

Plan, organizes and follow ups

About The Employer:

Our client is an Insurance Brokerage.

