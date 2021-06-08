Unified Communications Architect

ROLE PURPOSE
To design an integrated, Group-wide network capable of offering multiple Unified Communications products, primarily Voice, but also including Messaging and Collaboration.
ROLE REQUIREMENTS
Electronic Engineering Degree with specialisation in Telecommunications mandatory. Hons/Masters advantageous
5-8 years’ Fixed-line/Mobile Telecommunications networks experience essential
OTT telecommunications networks and development background (OSS/BSS/Integration) desirable
Knowledge of 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) Standards, including IMS;
ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute) Standards and IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force) Standards mandatory
Vendor-specific knowledge (Metaswitch, Microsoft, AWS) and general IT domain experience (Virtual Machines, IP Routing, Databases)
KEY OUTPUTS
Unified Communications Network
Key architect in the creation and design of advanced voice services like Unified Communications, Voice Conferencing, Fixed to Mobile, VoLTE, VoWiFi, Voice OTT, etc.
Architect and define the requirements for 3rd party network elements (like an Online Charging System) that is to become part of the core voice environment; assisting with integration and testing
Provide specifications and work with Development teams to define OSS/BSS requirements and subsequent integration via technologies such as APIs. Define tools that harness the core VoIP API’s to accelerate customer service/product development cycles or that ease operation in the lab or production environments
Assists in development of processes and workflows to migrate legacy customers to the new architecture and associated hardware platforms, method of procedure for migration of legacy solutions to new architectures, and new hardware platforms
Strategic Advisory: work with the product and development team to create and design products that take full advantage of the clients unique assets
Assist team of Operational and Support Staff in supporting customers within the LIT voice network, implementing future products and services within the clients network
Contributor to future solution design through input into future releases of UC service portfolio
New Opco Business Development
Engagement with country-specific teams, technical and regulatory experts. Completion of license applications and associated regulatory outputs
Microsoft Voice (Teams)
Establishing architecture for integration of Microsoft Voice environment with the LIT voice environment
Strategic Advisory: providing guidance to the Products team to create and design applicable products and the pricing of these products
Assist team of Operational and Support Staff in supporting Microsoft customers within the LIT voice network
