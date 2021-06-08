Unified Communications Architect

ROLE PURPOSE

To design an integrated, Group-wide network capable of offering multiple Unified Communications products, primarily Voice, but also including Messaging and Collaboration.

ROLE REQUIREMENTS

Electronic Engineering Degree with specialisation in Telecommunications mandatory. Hons/Masters advantageous

5-8 years’ Fixed-line/Mobile Telecommunications networks experience essential

OTT telecommunications networks and development background (OSS/BSS/Integration) desirable

Knowledge of 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) Standards, including IMS;

ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute) Standards and IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force) Standards mandatory

Vendor-specific knowledge (Metaswitch, Microsoft, AWS) and general IT domain experience (Virtual Machines, IP Routing, Databases)

KEY OUTPUTS

Unified Communications Network

Key architect in the creation and design of advanced voice services like Unified Communications, Voice Conferencing, Fixed to Mobile, VoLTE, VoWiFi, Voice OTT, etc.

Architect and define the requirements for 3rd party network elements (like an Online Charging System) that is to become part of the core voice environment; assisting with integration and testing

Provide specifications and work with Development teams to define OSS/BSS requirements and subsequent integration via technologies such as APIs. Define tools that harness the core VoIP API’s to accelerate customer service/product development cycles or that ease operation in the lab or production environments

Assists in development of processes and workflows to migrate legacy customers to the new architecture and associated hardware platforms, method of procedure for migration of legacy solutions to new architectures, and new hardware platforms

Strategic Advisory: work with the product and development team to create and design products that take full advantage of the clients unique assets

Assist team of Operational and Support Staff in supporting customers within the LIT voice network, implementing future products and services within the clients network

Contributor to future solution design through input into future releases of UC service portfolio

New Opco Business Development

Engagement with country-specific teams, technical and regulatory experts. Completion of license applications and associated regulatory outputs

Microsoft Voice (Teams)

Establishing architecture for integration of Microsoft Voice environment with the LIT voice environment

Strategic Advisory: providing guidance to the Products team to create and design applicable products and the pricing of these products

Assist team of Operational and Support Staff in supporting Microsoft customers within the LIT voice network

Desired Skills:

metaswitch

microsoft

AWS

3GPP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position