Website Developer

South Africa’s top investment group is looking for a Junior/Mid-Level Web Developer who has corporate experience to join their team in Cape Town.

Salary is market related depending on experience and qualifications.

Requirements:

Minimum 2 years of corporate experience (ESSENTIAL and non-negotiable)

proficient in HTML, Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator & Photoshop), CSS & WordPress

Experience in digital media

Have an understanding of brand building

Strong layout and typographic skills

Attention to detail

Accuracy

Able to work under pressure

Motion graphics/animation/video experience would be beneficial

Good copywriting/proof reading skills would be beneficial

Graphic design

Web design

Digital design

Adobe: Muse, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Flash, After Effects, Sketch

A creative portfolio demonstrating previous print, web/digital work

Preferably experience in the Property / Real Estate industries, but corporate experience is a MUST.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Producing attractive and effective designs for all media

Digital: Website design, E-Newsletters, banner ads, Gifs, basic animated graphics for social media, newsletters, corporate identities, banners and the design other digital artwork etc.

Keeping abreast of industry developments and trends in digital marketing and design

Liaising effectively with team members

Creating websites using standard HTML/CSS practices

Working closely with web designers and programmers to produce the website

Constant communication with colleagues to develop and deploy their content and ensuring there is a clear establishment of what can be created within what timeframe

Researching different software programs, maintaining software documentation

Implementing contingency plans in case the website goes down

Maintaining and expanding/enhancing the website once built

Desired Skills:

Corporate experience

HTML

Adobe Illustrator

Adobe Photoshop

CSS

WordPress

web design

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

South Africa’s top investment group

