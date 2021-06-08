Website Developer

Jun 8, 2021

South Africa’s top investment group is looking for a Junior/Mid-Level Web Developer who has corporate experience to join their team in Cape Town.

Salary is market related depending on experience and qualifications.

Requirements:

  • Minimum 2 years of corporate experience (ESSENTIAL and non-negotiable)
  • proficient in HTML, Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator & Photoshop), CSS & WordPress
  • Experience in digital media
  • Have an understanding of brand building
  • Strong layout and typographic skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Accuracy
  • Able to work under pressure
  • Motion graphics/animation/video experience would be beneficial
  • Good copywriting/proof reading skills would be beneficial
  • Graphic design
  • Web design
  • Digital design
  • Adobe: Muse, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Flash, After Effects, Sketch
  • A creative portfolio demonstrating previous print, web/digital work
  • Preferably experience in the Property / Real Estate industries, but corporate experience is a MUST.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Producing attractive and effective designs for all media
  • Digital: Website design, E-Newsletters, banner ads, Gifs, basic animated graphics for social media, newsletters, corporate identities, banners and the design other digital artwork etc.
  • Keeping abreast of industry developments and trends in digital marketing and design
  • Liaising effectively with team members
  • Creating websites using standard HTML/CSS practices
  • Working closely with web designers and programmers to produce the website
  • Constant communication with colleagues to develop and deploy their content and ensuring there is a clear establishment of what can be created within what timeframe
  • Researching different software programs, maintaining software documentation
  • Implementing contingency plans in case the website goes down
  • Maintaining and expanding/enhancing the website once built
  • Liaising effectively with team members

Email your CV and Portfolio link to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Corporate experience
  • HTML
  • Adobe Illustrator
  • Adobe Photoshop
  • CSS
  • WordPress
  • web design

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

South Africa’s top investment group

Learn more/Apply for this position