Westcon-Comstor partners with Check Point on security consolidation

Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa is partnering with security vendor Check Point to help customers consolidate the security landscape and reduce the number of products required to ensure a zero trust approach to securing the business.

“Security remains the number one IT challenge facing businesses,” says Lynton Lubbe, BP lead cyber security and NGS: southern Africa at Westcon-Comstor. “You just have to turn on a global news network to see how brazen cybercriminals are becoming and how their efforts are no longer just pointed to single users, but rather centred on large scale almost militant attacks.

“Think of the NHS attacks and the more recent Colonial Pipeline attacks. Nothing is sacred, and cybercriminals have no conscience. These attacks are highlighting exactly how companies can ill afford to stitch together point solutions that are unable to scale according to the evolving requirements of the organisation.”

Unearthing the power of Check Point Harmony, customers can take advantage of a solution that consolidates six security products to provide uncompromised protection and simplicity for an organisation. Further, Harmony offers protection for devices and internet connections from the most sophisticated attacks while ensuring zero trust access to corporate applications. To help provide context to the local market’s threats, the companies will be hosting a free virtual seminar on 22 June 2021. They will unpack the most significant security threats to organisations and discuss how a consolidated approach to security is required to better manage the growing attack surface.

With Check Point, Harmony users can take advantage of the same level of protection regardless of where the user is, the applications they access, or the devices they use. Powered by revolutionary artificial intelligence engines and the most extensive threat intelligence network in the world, Harmony stops attacks before they happen.

Critically, Harmony has been designed to protect the systems inherent in today’s hyper-distributed workspace. While this traditionally requires continuous security functions across user devices, applications and networks, Harmony considers that stitching together point solutions often leaves security gaps and creates a cumbersome infrastructure that is difficult to manage and scale.

“The growing threat landscape, with increasingly sophisticated malicious actors, and more advanced attacks, mean companies cannot be stuck in a traditional mindset when it comes to their defensive postures. This means that security solutions need to be consolidated to be better managed, companies can gain better visibility into their security. Threats can be stopped in their tracks. At this event, we will be offering some invaluable insights into how to create an all-encompassing security posture, as well as providing a quick snapshot of Check Point’s Harmony solution,” says Lubbe.