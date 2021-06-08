WP Operator – Randfontein

My client in the water treatment industry is looking for a Water Plant Operator to join their team in Randfontein.

IDEAL START DATE: AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

APPLICANTS MUST HAVE CLEAR CRIMINAL RECORDS AND BE MEDICALLY FIT

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Disinfect and deodorize water with minimal environmental impact by introducing cleaning and treatment substances into the plant’s systems
  • Collect and test samples of water and sewerage, employing analysis standards and testing equipment, to ensure treated water meets or exceeds EPA standards
  • Adjust equipment controls to purify and clarify water as well as process and dispose of wastes
  • Inspect machinery and maintain surveillance on operating conditions, gauges and meters to ensure continued efficient operations as well as detect malfunctions
  • Record and track plant and equipment operational data, including meter and gauge readings, and observe a regular schedule for maintenance and upgrades to prevent system breakdowns
  • Maintain and repair plant equipment to excellent condition using a variety of both hand tools and power tools
  • Communicate with supervisors, co-workers, other employees and upper management regarding operations, plant conditions and other essential information
  • Collaborate with upper management to determine the best practices, equipment, upgrades and other operational aspects to contribute to ecologically friendly, cost effective impacts of the facility’s water treatment

NON-NEGOTIABLE REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum NQF 3 Water Treatment plant qualification
  • Must possess a current Wastewater Operator Certification or equivalent
  • Gr 12 with the NQF level
  • Previous experience in water treatment
  • Own car with valid driver’s licence
  • Able to work shifts – Evening and weekend availability
  • Must be hands-on
  • Willingness to work in a wet, dirty environment
  • Ability to perform long periods of standing, reaching and bending

Desired Skills:

  • water treatment
  • plant operator
  • shifts

