WP Operator – Randfontein

My client in the water treatment industry is looking for a Water Plant Operator to join their team in Randfontein.

IDEAL START DATE: AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

APPLICANTS MUST HAVE CLEAR CRIMINAL RECORDS AND BE MEDICALLY FIT

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Disinfect and deodorize water with minimal environmental impact by introducing cleaning and treatment substances into the plant’s systems

Collect and test samples of water and sewerage, employing analysis standards and testing equipment, to ensure treated water meets or exceeds EPA standards

Adjust equipment controls to purify and clarify water as well as process and dispose of wastes

Inspect machinery and maintain surveillance on operating conditions, gauges and meters to ensure continued efficient operations as well as detect malfunctions

Record and track plant and equipment operational data, including meter and gauge readings, and observe a regular schedule for maintenance and upgrades to prevent system breakdowns

Maintain and repair plant equipment to excellent condition using a variety of both hand tools and power tools

Communicate with supervisors, co-workers, other employees and upper management regarding operations, plant conditions and other essential information

Collaborate with upper management to determine the best practices, equipment, upgrades and other operational aspects to contribute to ecologically friendly, cost effective impacts of the facility’s water treatment

NON-NEGOTIABLE REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum NQF 3 Water Treatment plant qualification

Must possess a current Wastewater Operator Certification or equivalent

Gr 12 with the NQF level

Previous experience in water treatment

Own car with valid driver’s licence

Able to work shifts – Evening and weekend availability

Must be hands-on

Willingness to work in a wet, dirty environment

Ability to perform long periods of standing, reaching and bending

