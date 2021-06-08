WP Operator – Randfontein

My client in the water treatment industry is looking for a Water Plant Operator to join their team in Randfontein.
IDEAL START DATE: AS SOON AS POSSIBLE
APPLICANTS MUST HAVE CLEAR CRIMINAL RECORDS AND BE MEDICALLY FIT
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Disinfect and deodorize water with minimal environmental impact by introducing cleaning and treatment substances into the plant’s systems
- Collect and test samples of water and sewerage, employing analysis standards and testing equipment, to ensure treated water meets or exceeds EPA standards
- Adjust equipment controls to purify and clarify water as well as process and dispose of wastes
- Inspect machinery and maintain surveillance on operating conditions, gauges and meters to ensure continued efficient operations as well as detect malfunctions
- Record and track plant and equipment operational data, including meter and gauge readings, and observe a regular schedule for maintenance and upgrades to prevent system breakdowns
- Maintain and repair plant equipment to excellent condition using a variety of both hand tools and power tools
- Communicate with supervisors, co-workers, other employees and upper management regarding operations, plant conditions and other essential information
- Collaborate with upper management to determine the best practices, equipment, upgrades and other operational aspects to contribute to ecologically friendly, cost effective impacts of the facility’s water treatment
NON-NEGOTIABLE REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum NQF 3 Water Treatment plant qualification
- Must possess a current Wastewater Operator Certification or equivalent
- Gr 12 with the NQF level
- Previous experience in water treatment
- Own car with valid driver’s licence
- Able to work shifts – Evening and weekend availability
- Must be hands-on
- Willingness to work in a wet, dirty environment
- Ability to perform long periods of standing, reaching and bending
Desired Skills:
- water treatment
- plant operator
- shifts