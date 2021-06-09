Account Manager – Public Sector(Medical Devices)

Preference will be given to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Location: Midrand

Position Overview:

A leading multinational healthcare concern specialised in the field of IVD Devices is seeking to appoint a new Account Manager who will focus on Public Sector clients.

The Account Manager will be responsible to develop account and portfolio strategies, identify and secure sales opportunities, build relationships with key executive decision makers in customers, to grow the market share of the company in the Public Sector across Gauteng, but not limited only to this province.

Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:

Minimum Requirements:

Completed NQF 7 qualification in Medical Science

5 – 7 Years’ experience in IVD or Pharma Sales

Must have a strong Commercial acumen

Must have a Account Management and Public Sector experience

Desired Skills:

Sales Experience

IVD

Account Management

Commercial Acumen

Pharma Sales

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leading multinational healthcare concern specialised in the field of IVD Devices.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

