Accountant at Headhunters

Our client based in Knysna is looking for an experienced Accountant.

Job Description:

The position will focus mostly on compilation of financial statements but will also involve performing/supervising audits, tax, bookkeeping and other administrative duties.

Candidate Requirements:

BComm(Acc) or similar qualification

Completed SAICA articles

CaseWare knowledge and experience

The Ideal Candidate will fit the following criteria:

Capable of working independently

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Excellent command of English written and spoken

Deadline driven

Attention to detail

Able to take initiative

Strong administration skills

Computer literate, excellent skills required on software like Microsoft Office Programs etc

A basic knowledge of accounting software (preferably Pastel Partner/Sage)

Solid knowledge of IFRS for SME’s, Companies act, international standards of auditing and the Income Tax Act.

Must be able to communicate directly with clients in a professional and confident manner.

Strong analytical skills

Overtime may be required from time to time to meet client deadlines.

Please note that, should you not receive a response on your application within 2 weeks after applying, your application was unsuccessful.

