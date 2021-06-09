Accountant at Headhunters

Our client based in Knysna is looking for an experienced Accountant.
Job Description:
The position will focus mostly on compilation of financial statements but will also involve performing/supervising audits, tax, bookkeeping and other administrative duties.
Candidate Requirements:
- BComm(Acc) or similar qualification
- Completed SAICA articles
- CaseWare knowledge and experience
The Ideal Candidate will fit the following criteria:
- Capable of working independently
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Excellent command of English written and spoken
- Deadline driven
- Attention to detail
- Able to take initiative
- Strong administration skills
- Computer literate, excellent skills required on software like Microsoft Office Programs etc
- A basic knowledge of accounting software (preferably Pastel Partner/Sage)
- Solid knowledge of IFRS for SME’s, Companies act, international standards of auditing and the Income Tax Act.
- Must be able to communicate directly with clients in a professional and confident manner.
- Strong analytical skills
- Overtime may be required from time to time to meet client deadlines.
Please note that, should you not receive a response on your application within 2 weeks after applying, your application was unsuccessful.