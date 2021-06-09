Accountant at Headhunters

Jun 9, 2021

Our client based in Knysna is looking for an experienced Accountant.

Job Description:

The position will focus mostly on compilation of financial statements but will also involve performing/supervising audits, tax, bookkeeping and other administrative duties.

Candidate Requirements:

  • BComm(Acc) or similar qualification
  • Completed SAICA articles
  • CaseWare knowledge and experience

The Ideal Candidate will fit the following criteria:

  • Capable of working independently
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills
  • Excellent command of English written and spoken
  • Deadline driven
  • Attention to detail
  • Able to take initiative
  • Strong administration skills
  • Computer literate, excellent skills required on software like Microsoft Office Programs etc
  • A basic knowledge of accounting software (preferably Pastel Partner/Sage)
  • Solid knowledge of IFRS for SME’s, Companies act, international standards of auditing and the Income Tax Act.
  • Must be able to communicate directly with clients in a professional and confident manner.
  • Strong analytical skills
  • Overtime may be required from time to time to meet client deadlines.

Please note that, should you not receive a response on your application within 2 weeks after applying, your application was unsuccessful.

