Accountant (Contract)

Investment Company based in Cape Town CBD is looking for an Accountant for a 12-month contract role.
Responsibilities include
- Monitoring day-to-day financial operations including procurement of goods and services, payroll, and other transactions
- Produce accurate monthly management accounts
- Balance Sheet reconciliations
- Prepare and manage budgets
Skills
- Must have Financial Management experience (not accounting, but they must obviously know how the numbers work)
Able to do forecasts and budgets
Manage a diverse and geographically dispersed group of people (accountants on the farms)
Must be able to work with, analyze and reconcile big data
Excellent or at least above average Excel skills
- Xero and Procurement Express is an advantage, but not a requirement
Qualification: BCom or Similar accounting degree
Partly office based in the CBD with some working from home In the short term and then probably back to the normal office environment.