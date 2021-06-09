Accountant (Contract)

Investment Company based in Cape Town CBD is looking for an Accountant for a 12-month contract role.

Responsibilities include

Monitoring day-to-day financial operations including procurement of goods and services, payroll, and other transactions

Produce accurate monthly management accounts

Balance Sheet reconciliations

Prepare and manage budgets

Produce accurate monthly management accounts

Skills

Must have Financial Management experience (not accounting, but they must obviously know how the numbers work)

Able to do forecasts and budgets

Manage a diverse and geographically dispersed group of people (accountants on the farms)

Must be able to work with, analyze and reconcile big data

Excellent or at least above average Excel skills

Able to do forecasts and budgets Manage a diverse and geographically dispersed group of people (accountants on the farms) Must be able to work with, analyze and reconcile big data Excellent or at least above average Excel skills Xero and Procurement Express is an advantage, but not a requirement

Qualification: BCom or Similar accounting degree

Partly office based in the CBD with some working from home In the short term and then probably back to the normal office environment.

Learn more/Apply for this position